I came back from the annual meeting of the Preserve Our Past Society in time to watch Davis film part of the storm in the northwestern sky. We initially heard that it was heading for Butler. He showed me the radar and the hook that indicates tornadic activity. Years ago Kenny, Adrian and Davis and I took a field trip to the weather service in Springfield where we took a tour. The gentleman at one of the radar stations showed us the hook in a weather pattern that indicates a tornado. Every time I see radar on TV I look for the hook. At 9 p.m. I just heard Butler will be fine. But the lightning is getting everyone’s attention. We have a video we will share with you.

I think we’ll be fine. I think Kenny and the cats will be fine.

Just remember – look for the hook. KSL