ELDO SCHOOL BOARD DISBANDS OLD BOARD AND SWEARS IN NEW MEMBERS– Craig Carpender, Ethan McPeak and Mark Burley,by phone, were sworn in as the new board members of the El Dorado Springs School board at a brief meeting on Monday, April 13. in the library. The board certified the election results and elected Josh Floyd as presdient and Mark Burley as vice president.

Other board members at the meeting were Dave Leonard, Chad Shinn, and Ethan McPeak.

The election results are as follows: Craig Carpenter – 506; Mark Burley – 469 votes; Ethan McPeak – 408 votes; Austin Taylor – 355 votes; Derek Eason – 331 votes; Bud McConnaughey – 265 votes; Josh Gallagher – 176 votes and Ben Crawford – 83 votes.