After church Sunday evening Davis and I went on an impromptu tornado hunt. After about an hour of dashing around looking for the beast I began to wonder if maybe the tornado was looking for us. Honestly I have never been under such a massive dark cloud. It was moving as if purposely devouring the sky. We were looking for rotation just to justify why we where there – most everybody else was on the side of the road.

We chased it down 54 east and made sure it was out of our territory before turning onto 601 to go home. Remember I told you about the hook? We couldn’t find one on the radar.

We did not have any damage to our building only to our beautiful new awning that looked like a mad slasher had helped to ventilate all 48 feet. This will be a challenge.

I think I know why my dining room ficus is not doing well on one side. Captain has taken it over on one side for cat reasons we shall not discuss here.

I was having a hard time going to sleep one night last week (which hardy ever happens). I was ready to snuggle into my covers when I heard the sound of four tabby feet thundering across the carpet after something that squeaked. I don’t know if Captain caught and ate it or it won the round and escaped. But the bedroom game of cat and mouse lasted entirely too long.

The next day Captain gifted me with a lizard. Jack was unimpressed with the squeak-feast the night before and gave the lizard a look of disapproval.

May is Mental Health Month. Please drive by the Sun office in the evening after dark and look at our display. Its different.

KSL