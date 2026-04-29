I just finished reading “Living with a charge the evidence couldn’t support.” It was sad and touching. Davis said he lost time with his family, missed birthdays, celebrations, holidays and time that he can’t get back. He thinks no one understands. But I do. I honestly do understand the losses, Davis, because my husband suffered the same losses.

I can’t say you were the cause of all of the sorrow brought on my family. No, the cause was the pink bench. There’s no denying that! (just ask city council) But, Davis, you had access to the family news outlet, and you abused it. After your started the podcast my sick husband got to hear you talk about his daughter as if she were a criminal. He got to hear you accuse her of lying. He heard that you were actually trying to find the person that caused our family so much pain, because you didn’t believe the person existed. You said Kathie made it up because she wanted attention. Davis, I can’t say you caused Bill’s death, but I believe I can honestly say you made the last year of his life a miserable one. You didn’t run my daughter out of town. She left to make his life easier. She knew you would find someone else to harass if she wasn’t around.

You played childish games, but people liked that podcast—it surprised me that many of those people I thought were friends— they weren’t. You would share your Kathie Bishop Truitt story of the week and get lots of lols, happy faces, and hearts from my former friends. That was a little sad for our family back then, but I don’t think those people are giving you happy faces and hearts now. I’m reading a lot of ugly stuff on Facebook, and the same people have turned on you. Friends are fickle, aren’t they?

I feel sympathy for your parents during all of this. I mention them in my prayers occasionally because they are in poor health and don’t need the stress. I know prayer helped me during my husband’s illness. The sad part in all of this is they, like my husband, are collateral damage.

But this isn’t my problem, this is your story to tell, Davis. I just wanted to let you know I understand your pain. What was it you said? “I want people to understand what something like this affects.” And “These lies spread and damaged many areas of many people’s lives” and, my favorite, “What has been hardest for me to process is that even as time passed—and even as opportunities arose to correct what was being said—the story continued and got worse rather than being walked back.” I understand. I really do.

You said in the article, “This damage didn’t need to happen.” I understand. I’m not sympathetic, but I do understand. I really do.

Lynda Huckaby Bishop