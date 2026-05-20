Kenny asked me Monday morning if I had seen the thunder the night before. No, I said, I heard the thunder and saw the lightning- which was kind of true. I’m a pretty sound sleeper. He said he heard the lightening sizzle in the air and it scared him. He thought the house might burn down. OK, that was scary. I looked out all the windows and doors to see if I could see something close by that looked fried or partially fried and the answer is no.

This past weekend was Davis’s birthday and he was pleased with all the people that remembered. He got to spend the day outside which was much better than last year.

I was watching “Wild Yellowstone” a few days ago when Captain climbed on to my lap. Usually he would snuggle in and close his eyes. Not this time. He sat perfectly still and watched the television. The episode was about winter and all the animals that were trying to survive. He was still until the show was almost over when he jumped off my lap, dashed over to the TV and did his own wild thing by slapping both front paws on the screen. Then he walked off.

Picnic T-Shirt fans have already spoken for 40 which is over half of what we usually order – that’s without even knowing the color or design. We want people to be able to wear them all three nights. If you want one, please speak up now.

KSL