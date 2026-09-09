I drove home in the rain Sunday night. Lots and lots of rain. I hope everybody got some. I think that we’re going to need more pretty soon. Several trees have changed color already, skipping the pretty colors and going straight to brown just because they’ve been cooked to dryness.

Other than that, everything is peachy. We’ve slipped onto the second week of school. Nothing is happening at least nothing that I know of right this second.

We had cat visitor Monday morning. Not very friendly or maybe just scared. He or she had a white coat and an orange face. We looked at each other and it ran off. I would love to take in every cat that comes down the road but we only have accommodations for two.

KSL