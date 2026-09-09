Stockton Community Foundation presented a check to Project Linus recently from their Summer grant cycle. Project Linus is a new non-profit to Stockton whose purpose is to give handmade blankets to ill and/or traumatized children to provide a sense of warmth and security. Other projects include “Quilted Hug” shawls, Christmas stockings filled with items and “Terry to Go” sets for needed toiletries. They have presented several blankets to ill children and those who have lost a parent since moving the headquarters to Stockton and opening the Cedar County Chapter in May.

Project Linus also provides a creative space for volunteers. They have a place and supplies for people to work on projects for their community. Or you can work from home and have a place to donate your creations. Lessons are available for anyone wanting to learn and are open to all ages.

This grant money will help purchase a Yarn Cubby to corral and organize skeins of yarn, crochet hooks, knit looms and magnet pin holders. They accept any donations you have of sewing, crocheting or knitting items. Project Linus is located at 111 E Locust.