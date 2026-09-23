Late last week, someone brought me a tri-fold display board. Inside were pictures of a gentleman known as Dave McMasters. There were black and white pictures of his earlier life and lots of color pictures of his adult life. I didn’t recognize any of the people in the pictures and none of the scenery suggested it was around El Dorado Springs. The business cards on display listed phone numbers that are now out of service. I looked at the faces for a while trying to recognize someone and then I discovered one thing – none of the people in the pictures had tattoos. So this event had to be at least twenty years ago. Do any of you know a Dave McMasters? He looks like a pleasant fellow.

The folder was given to me by someone who found it in the house she is living in.

Autumn has a calendar notation that says it arrives on Tuesday. Sept 21, the cooler air and the little sprinkle showed up at the right time. More, please.

This weekend is packed. El Dorado Springs Homecoming, Stockton Black Walnut Festival and the Cedar County Historical Society’s White Elephant Sale.

Stay Safe and enjoy Fall.

KSL