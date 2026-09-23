It may be hard to imagine a tree scape of red, orange and yellow leaves with temperatures still reaching the 90s, but fall and all the beauty that comes with it is right around the corner. For those chasing that fall feeling, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) offers weekly fall color updates from agency foresters all over the state at mdc.mo.gov/fallcolor.

Enjoy nature’s seasonal display of rich colors this fall, such sugar maple, with help from MDC’s online fall color report

Missourians have many opportunities to see fall color, as the variety of trees in the state offer changing colors that may last six to eight weeks. Sassafras, sumac, and Virginia creeper are some of the earliest to change, beginning mid-September. By the end of the month, black gum, bittersweet and dogwoods are turning. The peak of fall color hits around mid-October.

The progression of color change is predictable, but it can vary depending on weather conditions leading up to fall months.

“The majority of central and north Missouri has had adequate moisture, so we should have good fall color,” said MDC Forestry Field Programs Supervisor Russell Hinnah. “With the droughty conditions in southern Missouri, particularly in the southwest, we could see muted colors, a shortened window of color and even early leaf drop.”

Bright sunny days, coupled with cool nights, in the beginning of September can be the perfect setting to bring bright and vibrant fall colors, according to Hinnah.

“We need cool nights, but not below freezing,” Hinnah explained. “An early freeze can damage leaf tissue before color is fully developed and cause leaves to drop prematurely.”

Fall color is the perfect backdrop for outdoor activities, such as hiking, camping or even floating. MDC conservation areas or Missouri state parks are wonderful places to take in the beauty of fall.

The changing colors are not just limited to trees. Prairies and roadsides offer a beautiful mix of purple, olive and auburn as wildflowers, shrubs and grasses change with the season. Those looking for fall colors should seek out environments with mature trees, such as parks or older neighborhoods.

MDC provides its annual fall color update at mdc.mo.gov/fallcolor. Weekly reports include what species of trees are turning and suggests the best places to view the fall color. The updates run now through November.