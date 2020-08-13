Route #1 Pearl Kelley – 6:30 101 Rd.; 6:48 Tally Bend Rd.; 6:54 Virgil City Church; 7:06 S. 151 Rd.; 7:18 350 Rd.; 7:22 S. 1st St.; 7:23 Optimist Club; 7:25 1st and Carmen Rd.; 7:24 S. Jackson; 7:27 Freeman and Jackson; 7:29 Belisle and Hayden; 7:30 S. Main St.; 7:34 Christian Daycare; School.

Route #2 Kayla Woodruff – 6:21 NN and Union Rd.; 6:22 S. NN Hwy.; 6:35 E. Ulysses Rd.; 6:40 W. Talley Bend; 6:47 Spur off of E Hwy.; 6:50 E Hwy. at curve; 6:54 NN and E Hwy.; 6:57 Montevallo; 7:06 Thomas Corner; 7:20 Rebel Rd.; 7:28 E. Stockage; 7:30 HH Hwy.; School.

Route #3 Gary Clark – 6:22 Dedrick Church; 6:25 E. Logan Rd.; 6:38 E. Katy Track Rd.; 6:46 S. 2900 Rd.; 6:55 EE Hwy.; 6:58 3000 Rd.; 7:03 Harmony Rd.; 7:05 S. 3050 Rd.; 7:10 EE Hwy.; 7:12 S. 125 Rd.; 7:15 50 Rd.; 7:19 145 Rd.; 7:21 155 Rd.; 7:25 175 Rd.; 7:29 Spring and High; School.

Route #4 Brandi Bradley – 6:35 1000 Rd.; 6:37 E. 32 Hwy.; 6:42 S. 775 Rd.; 6:50 E. 800 Rd.; 6:54 S. 601 Rd.; 7:10 S. 401 Rd.; 7:11 425 Rd.; 7:15 E Hwy. U; 7:20 Patricia and Vernon; 7:22 Patricia and Summer; 7:25 Summer and Hospital; 7:28 S. Main; 7:30 S. Main and Patricia; 7:32 S. Main and Carmen; 7:35 S. Main; 7:38 Park St.; School.

Route #6 Stephanie Turner – 6:10 S. Hwy. 32; 6:20 S. Hwy. 97; 6:25 S. 301 Rd.; 6:28 E. Hwy. E; 6:34 S. 3025 Rd.; 6:50 E. 1370 Rd.; 6:59 E. 1320 Rd.; 7:05 E. Hwy. CC; 7:12 S. 425 Rd.; 7:16 770 Rd. and 32 Hwy.; 7:25 Hacienda; 7:29 Johnson Daycare; 7:33 S. Hwy. 32; School.

Route #7 Dorothy Hamrick – 6:19 S. 475 Rd.; 6:24 S. 501 Rd.; 6:30 E. Hwy. U; 6:38 700 Rd.; 6:55 S. 651 Rd.; 7:15 Horse Arena Rd.; 7:20 380 Rd.; 7:25 Patricia and Witt; 7:26 Patricia and Van; 7:30 809 S. Allison; School.

Route #8 Earl Ackley – 6:19 54 Hwy.; 6:36 SW 25 Rd.; 6:37 Blackjack Church; 6:42 Hwy. W; 6:58 S. 39 Hwy.; 7:03 E. 550 Rd.; 7:10 S. 39 Hwy.; 7:25 43 Hwy.; School.

Route #9 Jackie Strydom – 6:27 S. 2600 Rd.; 6:37 Neosho Rd.; 6:50 S. 2925 Rd.; 6:54 E. Panama; 6:56 HH Hwy. and Patriot Rd.; 7:06 Overland Rd.; 7:08 S. Hwy. HH; 7:17 S. 101 Rd.; School.

Route #10 Megan Melech – 6:26 SE 51 Rd.; 6:52 Old Cedar; 6:55 S. 935 Rd.; 7:05 50 Rd.; 7:07 E. Hwy. 54; 7:10 E 350 Rd.; 7:14 E 320 Rd.; 7:18 S. 381 Rd.; 7:20 Airport Rd.; 7:24 S. Hwy. 32; School.

Route #11 Vicki Molz – 6:35 SW 1001 Rd.; 6:40 Timberland Estates; 6:43 Hwy. 82; 6:46 SW 618 Rd.; 6:50 Tiffin; 6:53 Hwy. O; 6:55 SW 1001 Rd.; 7:05 Y Hwy.; 7:15 SW 776 Rd.; 7:17 275 Rd.; 7:21 Hainline; 7:24 N. St. James; 7:25 Broadway and Grand; 7:28 Thompson and Park; 7:30 Thompson and Forest; 7:33 Thompson and Ohio; School.

Route #12 Pam Fletcher – 6:32 Hwy. 82; 6:35 Hwy. OO; 6:50 SW 600 Rd.; 6:56 SW DD Hwy.; 6:57 E. 200 Rd.; 6:59 S. 601 Rd.; 7:12 Lakehill Rd.; 7:15 S. 325 Rd.; 7:20 E Broadway; 7:22 Spring and Park; 7:24 Gentry and Forest; 7:26 Gentry; 7:28 Vernon; 7:30 Summer; School.

Route #13 – 6:40 Logan Rd.; 6:43 2×2 Zoo; 6:45 54 Hwy.; 6:58 S. 1st St.; 7:00 Pine and 1st.; 7:04 Joe Davis and 1st.; 7:19 High and Hightower; 7:20 High and Hickory; 7:21 High and Joe Davis; 7:22 High and Marshall; 7:23 High and Fields; 7:25 High and Poplar; 7:26 High and Pine; 7:28 High and Twyman; School.

Route #14 Natalie Roberts – 7:00 1301 Rd.; 7:06 Anthony and Jackson; 7:07 McCrarry and Jackson; 7:10 Olive and Jackson; 7:12 Walnut and Jackson; 7:13 Martin and Jackson; 7:14 Broadway and Jackson; 7:18 Hickory and Jackson; 7:20 Joe Davis and Jackson; 7:21 Marshall and Jackson; 7:23 Lafeyette and Jackson; 7:24 Fields and Jackson; 7:26 W. Fields; 7:30 S. 1st St.; 7:31 Carmen and S. 1st; School.