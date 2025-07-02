The Sac Osage Retired School Employees Association (SORSEA) met on Monday, June 16 for their monthly meeting. The 2025 recipients of the Nellie Nicholas Memorial Teaching Scholarship and their parents were invited to attend. Refreshments were served and scholarship recipients shared their pursuit of a teaching degree.

Keylie Steward and Ryland Brower were also awarded scholarships this year but were unable to attend.

This is the 12th year that scholarships have been awarded. Nellie Nicholas’s endowment has been able to award an amazing $247,205 to El Dorado Springs students pursuing a career in education.

Pictured from left: Tevi Gurley, Clara Farran, Audrey Goatley, and Cindy Carpenter.