Brad Steward welcomes back students

Dear Students, parents and Staff of the El Dorado Springs R-II District,

I hope this letter finds you well and rejuvenated after a relaxing summer break. As we gear up for another exciting academic year, it brings me great joy to extend a warm welcome back to school to each member of the El Dorado Springs R-ll community.

For our students, this marks a fresh chapter in your educational journey. With new lessons to learn, friendships to cultivate and goals to achieve, I encourage you to embrace every opportunity that comes your way. We want you to approach this year with an open mind and a thirst for knowledge.

Parents and guardians, your partnership is invaluable. We are committed to open communication and collaboration to create the best possible educational for your children. Your involvement and support play a crucial role in their success.

To our remarkable staff members, your dedication and passion for education continue to inspire us all. Your hard work behind the scenes ensures that each day runs smoothly and that our students receive the best possible education. Your enthusiasm expertise create an atmosphere of learning that extends beyond textbooks and classrooms.

This year, we are dedicated to fostering not only academic excellence but also the social and emotional well-being of each individual. Our curriculum is designed to engage, challenge and inspire, while also providing opportunities for personal growth and character development.

Together, we can inspire greatness and shape a brighter future Here’s to a with growth, learning and success. Let’s embark on this journey together, with enthusiasm and determination.

Welcome back to school.

Sincerely,

Brad Steward

Superintendent

El Dorado Springs R-II School District

David Rotert welcomes back students

Dear El Dorado Springs School Families,

Welcome to the 2024-2025 school year! We are excited to welcome our students and staff back to school. We hope that everyone was able to find time to relax with family and friends during summer break.

We welcome 5 new staff members to our high school team. Jennifer Payne Business teacher, Calem Simrell History teacher, Eddie Long Weights teacher and Football Coach, Cameron Hargrave FFA Advisorlteacher, and Emily Hudson HS Office Administrative staff. These new staff members along with our returning staff are working hard to ensure a great school year for everyone!

Our outstanding custodial and maintenance staff have been waxing floors, painting walls and remodeling rooms to get our facilities in great shape for the new school year. We appreciate all their efforts and hard work to make our buildings look great.

We are blessed here in El Dorado Springs to have a great teaching staff and a supportive community. We encourage all parents and guardians to be active in your students education. Be sure to get your Powerschool login information so that you can keep up to date on your student’s grades, and we encourage you to stay connected and informed by following our district Facebook page and Parentsquare.

We are excited to Welcome everyone back, and we are looking forward to a Great 2024-2025 School Year.

David Rotert

High School Principal

Freshmen Orientation

All ninth-grade students, along with their parents, are invited to attend an orientation on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 6 p.m. in the high school gym.

This informative meeting will give students the opportunity to meet with the principal and counselor, have any questions or concerns about high school answered and become more familiar with classrooms and lockers. Schedules may be picked up at the office after the orientation.

EHS classes start Wednesday, Aug. 21

Official high school class schedules for the upcoming school year may be picked up on Aug. 14, 15 and 16 from 8 a.m. – 3 :30 p.m. A $10 technology usage fee will be due upon receipt of schedules.

Students new to the district wishing to enroll need to do so as soon as possible. Up-to-date immunization records and any other pertinent information must be provided at time of enrollment.

School begins on Aug. 21, 2024. High School classes start at 8 a.m. and end at 3:07 p.m.

ElDo High School new teachers

Jennifer Payne will teach Business. This will be her 7th year teaching, during which she has taught a variety of Business and Mathematics classes. Before transitioning into education, Jennifer worked in Governmental Accounting. She has a Bachelor’s and Master’s in Accounting, a Bachelor’s in Mathematics Education and she is currently working on a Master’s in Educational Technology. Jennifer is married to Travis Payne, and they have two children, Ada and Tucker.

Eddie Long is the new High School Football Coach and will teach high school weights. Eddie was born and raised here in El Dorado Springs. He graduated from EIDo in 2003. He played high school football and baseball and was All District and All Area in both sports. Eddie graduated from Benedictine College in 2008 with a Sports Management Degree where he played football and was a four-year letter winner and was All Conference and Honorable Mention All American. Eddie went on to be an assistant football coach at Benedictine College. Eddie also earned his Physical Education Certification from Pittsburg State University in 2013. Most recently Eddie was an assistant football coach at Lamar winning two state championships and finishing 2nd two other times. Before Lamar, Eddie was here at ElDo as part of our last Football Conference Championship. Eddie is married to Ashley (Bell) and they have three children, Easton (l0), Annabelle Jo (7) and Elise (2). In his free time he is usually at his children’s sporting events.

Calem Simrell will teach History. He has a Bachelor of Science in Social Studies Education degree from the University of Central Missouri. Calem has taught Social Studies at the El Dorado Springs Middle School and Government/Psychology and Sociology at Mountain View-Birch Tree Liberty High school. Calem says he loves teaching because he likes making a positive impact on students. Calem has been married for a year to his wife Rachel (Grantham). Calem enjoys watching sports and spending time with his wife.

Cameron Hargrove is the new Ag teacher. Cameron graduated high school in 2019 from ElDo were he was an active member of the FFA and reached the highest award which is the American degree he also wrestled and played football. Cameron went to Crowder College in Neosho to study Animal Science and graduated from there in the spring of 2021 with his Associates in Animal Science. Cameron transferred to MSU where he furthered his degree in Animal Science and also Ag business, he graduated from there in the spring of 2023 with a Bachelor’s degree in Animal Science with a Minor in Agribusiness and an emphasis in beef cattle reproduction. Cameron enjoys running his custom fescue harvesting business and working on equipment and welding in his free time, he also enjoys hunting, fishing and kayaking. Cameron enjoys helping his dad and brother on their family farm “Hargrove Farms.”

El Dorado High School faculty & classes

HIGH SCHOOL OFFICE:

David Rotert – Principal

Kristen Casey – Counselor

Tina Cantrell – Administrative Assistant

Emily Hudson – Administrative Assistant

ROOT-ED COUNSELOR:

Kala Robison – Counselor

ATHLETIC DIRECTOR’S OFFICE:

Nick Engleman – Athletic Director

HS/MS LIBRARY

Jane Griffin – Librarian

LANGUAGE ARTS:

Hayley Richards – Spanish

Michelle Leroux – English II, English IV

Debra Marsh – English III, English IV DC, Greek Mythology/British Lit.

Sheila Santellano – English I, English III

FINE ARTS:

Tandi Leonard – Theatre, Improv, Oral Interpretation, Public Speaking

Bailee Fleming – Concert Choir, Show Choir, Intro to Music

Sheila Benham – Art I, II,III, Visual Arts

Nicholas Vick – Band, Music Appreciation

PRACTICAL ARTS:

Amber Francis – Newspaper, Yearbook

Dalena Gordon – Career & Family, Family Resource Management, Advanced Foods, Child Development, Interior Design/Clothing

Jennifer Payne – Computer Applications, PLW Computer Science I & 11, Multimedia

Tandi Leonard – Speech & Debate

Ashley Rogers – Personal Finance, ACT/College Prep, Intro to Business, Business Math

SOCIAL STUDIES:

David Carpenter – World History

Owen Gray – Civics, Psychology/Criminology, Political Science 101, DC/Early American History 120 DC

Calem Simrell – American History, Current Events/American Wars

MATHEMATICS:

Brian Goatley – Algebra , Algebra IA

Bradley Robertson – Geometry, Algebra IA, Applied Math

Jennifer Gray – Algebra II, College Algebra DC/Trig DC, Calculus DC, Advanced Algebra

SCIENCE:

Larry Hoover – Physical Science, Eart/Space Science

Donald McCorkendale – Chemistry I & 11, Physics, Physical Science

Richard Humphrey – Biology, Anatomy/Physilogy, Physical Science

VOCATIONAL ARTS:

Amy Green – Ag 11, Ag Leadership, Floriculture, Food Science

Cameron Hargrove – Ag Construction I & 11, Ag I, Animal Science

Kristal Swopes – Marketing I & 11, Sports & Entertainment Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Job Internship

HEALTH/PE:

Eddie Long – Girls Weights, Boys Weights, Advanced Weights

David Rogers – Health/Girls PE, Girls Weights

Robbie Mossman – Boys PE/Health, Team Sports, Walking Fitness/Lifetime Sports

A+ COORDINATORIICR:

Beau Swopes – A+ Program/ICR,

ISD:

Walt Anderson – ISD

Bill Gray – ISD

SPECIAL EDUCATION:

Jordan Highley – Special Ed Classes

Kim Calvin – Special Ed Classes

Christy McKinney – Special Ed Classes

Cell phones, electronic devices on school campus

Cell phone and other electronic device usage by students during school hours, nation wide has caused numerous problems for students, teachers, administrators, and parents. In many cities these items have been banned completely from school campuses. With the onset and abuse of text messaging, camera phones, and other electronic devices, the number of incidents involving students cheating, student-on-student harassment, and classroom disruptions have increased dramatically. In an effort to protect students and their rights, as well as to help ensure the integrity of education, the following clarification/enforcement policy will be as follows: Cell phones or any electronic devices shall not be visible at any time during regular school hours. This includes but is not limited to the items being attached to belts, in purses, pockets, or backpacks. Items must be turned off and put away. Confiscated items will be sent to the building principal’s office.

A. 1st Offense: Confiscation of the phone or electronic device. A ParentSquare will be sent home and the student can pick the phone up at the end of the day.

B. 2nd Offense: Confiscation of the phone or electronic device. A call will be made home and the parent can pick the phone up at the end of the day. 1 day of ISD given.

C. 3rd Offense: Confiscation of the phone or electronic device. A call will be made home and the parent can pick the phone up at the end of the day. 2 days of ISD given.

D. 4th Offense: Confiscation of the phone or electronic device. A call will be made home and the parent can pick the phone up at the end of the day. 2 days of ISD given. Student is banned from bringing phone or electric device to school. If they bring the phone or device it must be turned in to the middle school office.

Student parking passes

Students will be assigned their own parking space to be used throughout the school year. Parking passes can be obtained through the high school office. Parking tags need to be hung on the rear view mirror. Students found parking in spaces that are not their own will be assigned ISD. Repeat offenders will not be allowed to drive their vehicles to school.

STUDENTS MUST HAVE A PARKING PASS IN ORDER TO PARK AT THE HIGH SCHOOL.

(These passes are good during school hours only).

Parking passes are free of charge. You will need to bring a valid driver’s license and proof of insurance. (You must bring in a paper copy of your proof of insurance).You will also need to know your license plate number.

**Information on parking pass pick-up will be released at a later date**