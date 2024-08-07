MS welcome back students, faculty, staff

Welcome back to EMS students, faculty, and staff for the 2024-2025 school year! I hope you had a restful and enjoyable summer break, filled with memorable experiences and quality time with family and friends. As the new school year begins, we are excited to welcome our returning students and extend a special greeting to those who are joining our school community for the first time.

At El Dorado Springs Middle School, we are committed to creating a nurturing and inclusive environment where every student can thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. Our dedicated staff has been working diligently over the summer to prepare for an enriching and successful year ahead. We have some exciting new programs and initiatives planned to enhance our curriculum and provide a well-rounded education for all our students.

The El Dorado Springs Middle School faculty is a great group that cares deeply about each student and are highly qualified to serve the academic needs of our students. Students will be challenged in an environment where they feel safe and welcome. They will do what is best for each student. Our curriculum is data driven and focuses on student achievement. Students will be held to high expectations and pushed to become leaders.

For our students, we are eager to see you grow and excel this year. We encourage you to take advantage of the many opportunities available to you, from academic clubs and sports teams to arts and community service projects. Remember, your middle school years are a time to discover your passions, develop new skills, and build lasting friendships.

For our parents, we value your partnership and support in your child’s education. Communication and collaboration between home and school are key to student success. We invite you to stay engaged by attending school events and regularly communicating with your child’s teachers. Your involvement makes a significant difference and is greatly appreciated. We also encourage you to visit our school website and follow us on social media for updates, important announcements, and to celebrate our students’ achievements throughout the year.

As we embark on this new academic year, let us work together to make it a year filled with learning, growth, and success. Our doors are always open, and we are here to support you in any way we can. I look forward to getting to know each and every one of you, cannot wait to see you on August 21st. Let us make this year the best one yet!

Welcome back, and let’s have a fantastic school year!

Jay Martin

Middle School Principal

El Dorado Springs R-II Middle School

Middle School parents invited

The El Dorado Springs Middle School Principal, Jay Martin has scheduled a meeting for parents of 6th grade students and parents of any new 7th and 8th grade students. The meeting will be at 6 p.m., Monday, Aug. 19, in the small gym.

New 2024-2025 Middle School teachers

Teachers new to the Middle School for the 2024-25 school year:

Allison Heckman will serve as the middle school 7th grade English teacher. This will be Allison’s first year teaching and she is very excited for the opportunity. Allison is a college graduate from Central Methodist University. We are excited to add Allison as a member of our middle school team.

Brian Doussa will serve as the middle school 8th grade Science teacher. Brian has taught for 8 years with experience teaching in Kansas and Missouri. Brian graduated from Pittsburg State University and has coached multiple sports during his teaching experience. We are thrilled to welcome Brian to our middle school team.

Clayton Collins will serve as the middle school boys PE/Health teacher. Clayton is from El Dorado Springs and is excited to have the opportunity to teach in his hometown. This will be Clayton’s first year teaching, although he has served the district as a paraprofessional and coach . This year Clayton will continue to have coaching responsibilities along with teaching Boys P.E./Health. We are pumped to have Clayton on our middle school team.

Travis Payne will serve as the middle school 8th grade social studies teacher. Travis is also a native of El Dorado Springs and is glad to be coming back. Travis has taught for 12 years and will coach high school football and middle school wrestling this year. We are grateful to welcome Travis back and for him to be on our middle school team.

Karen Rogers from the Elementary Special Education team will be joining our staff. We are excited to welcome Karen as a member of our middle school team.

ElDo 6th, 7th and 8th grade supply list

6th Grade

1 – Spiral notebook

2 – 1 inch 3-ring binder

2 – Composition books

1 – Blue plastic folder with prongs

1 – Red plastic folder with prongs

1 – Green plastic folder with prongs (English)

2 pkgs. – 8 Tab dividers with pockets

Pencils (4 packs)

Pens (black, blue, red, green)

Colored pencils

1 – Hand held pencil sharpener

4 highlighters (pink, green, yellow, blue)

1 – Dry erase markers (4 pack – no cleaner needed)

Earbuds for computer (not wireless or bluetooth)

Scissors – 7 inch

Glue stick (2)

Girls: kleenex & hand sanitizer

Boys: Clorox wipes & package of paper

7th Grade

1 – Composition books (college ruled-100pages)

2 – One-subject notebook

1- 2.5 inch binder

1 – 1 inch binder

1 – Pkgs loose notebook paper

1 – pkg sheet protectors (optional)

Pencils

Colored Pencils

4 – Glue sticks

1 – box of Kleenex

8th Grade

1 Pkg. loose leaf notebook paper

3 – Composition books (college ruled-100pages)

1 – 2 inch binder

1 – 1 subject spiral notebook

1 – Pocket folder

2 – Pkg. Dividers (5-tab)

3 – Pkgs. of pencils

2 – Yellow highlighters

1 – 10 pack markers

1 – 12 pack colored pencils

1 – package of red pens

1 – roll of scotch tape

Cap erasers or 1 big eraser

2 – Glue sticks

Boys – Disinfectant wipes

Girls – 2 boxes of Kleenex

Earbuds for computer

(not wireless)

Quarter or Semester electives may require other supplies or small fees for projects. The teacher will inform the students of other supplies or fees they may need at the beginning of school.

MIDDLE SCHOOL BELL SCHEDULE

7:35……………………………………………………………Breakfast

8:00 – 8:51……………………………………………….First Period

8:55 – 9:46……………………………………………Second Period

9:50 – 10:41……………………………………………Third Period

10:45 – 11:36………………………………………..Fourth Period

11:40 – 12:55……………………………………………Fifth Period

12:59 – 1:49…………………………………………….Sixth Period

1:53 – 2:43…………………………………………..Seventh Period

2:47 – 3:07…………………………………………….Bulldog Time

Middle School 8th hours policy

Failure to serve an 8th hour will result in ISD with the following consequences:

A. 1st offense1 day of ISD

B. 2nd offense 2 days of ISD

C. 3rd offense3 days of ISD

D. 4th offense 4 days of ISD

E. 5th offense and thereafter – the principal will determined the consequence.

R-II Middle School Staff

Mr. Jay Martin – 6th – 8th Principal

Mrs. Jennifer Ring – 6th Math

Ms Amanda Stacy – 6th Science

Miss Emily Ford – 6th Social Studies

Mrs. Alexa Mays – 6th Communication Arts

Mrs. Tiffany McGuirk – 7th Science

Miss Allison Heckman – 7th Communication Arts

Mrs. Julie Shelby – 7th Geography

Mrs. Amanda Obert – 7th Math

Mr. Travis Payne – 8th American History

Ms Kim Cox 8th – Communication Arts

Mrs. Tonya Hooper – 8th Math

Mr. Brian Goatley – 8th Algebra

Mr. Brian Doussa – 8th Science

Miss Alyssa Sargent – 6th – 8th PE/Health

Mr. Clayton Collins – 6th – 8th PE/Health

Mr. David Rogers – 6th – 8th Outdoor Living/I.S.D.

Miss Bailee Fleming – 6th – 8th Choir

Mr. Nicholas Vick – 6th – 8th Band/Music

Mrs. Sheila Benham – 6th – 8th Art

Mrs. Stephanie Steward – 6th – 8th F.A.C.S./P.L.T.W.

Mr. Bill Gray – 7th – 8th P.L.T.W./I.S.D.

Mrs. Catherine Finegan – 6th – 8th Special Education

Mrs. Karen Rogers – 6th – 8th Special Education

Mrs. Melanie Martin – 6th – 8th Special Education

Ms Melanie Steward – 6th – 8th Reading

Mr. Walt Anderson – 6th – 8th I.S.D.

Mrs. Tandi Leonard – 6th – 8th Speech/Debate & Drama

Miss Amy Ford – 8th AG

Mr. Cameron Hargrove 7th AG

Mrs. Amber Francis – 7th – 8th Yearbook/Newspaper/I.C.R.

Miss Jamee Barnes – 7th – 8th Technology/P.L.T.W.

Mrs. Jennifer Payne – 7th – 8th Technology

Mrs. Morgan Engleman – 6th – 8th Counselor

Deputy Garrett Lukenbill – SRO Officer

Mrs. Carolyn Berning – Secretary

Write student’s name on everything

The Kleenex will need to be given to your English teacher for student use throughout the year.

Students are not to bring liquid glue, white out, scissors, compasses, or permanent or sharpie markers. Glue sticks are permitted.

Large athletic bags will not be permitted. We recommend that your student use a regular size backpack that will fit in a locker. Students are not required to have bags or backpacks.

The middle school dress code does not allow students to wear any of the following: tank tops, sleeveless shirts with large arm holes, spaghetti strap tops, shirts which expose the midriff or back, scarves worn as headgear, underwear worn as outer clothing, bandannas, or any type of hat. Shorts and skirts should be of modest lengths, so as not to draw undue attention. Jeans, slacks, pants, shorts, leggings, etc. must not have any holes in them from the waist to the knee. Also, due to so many students having allergies it is recommended that there be NO SPRAY deodorant, perfume, or spray hair products (there are a lot of alternatives, besides spray). For more dress code no, no’s, see Dress Code in the student handbook

Schedules/fees/new student enrollment

Middle School official schedules for the upcoming school year may be picked up starting Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024 from 8 a.m. to 12 (noon) and from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Students need to pay their $10 non-refundable technology usage fee at this time and any other outstanding charges. The technology fee helps with printer paper and toner. Any damage to the classroom computers or to the Chromebooks is the responsibility of the student.

Several forms will be sent home with the student when they pick up their schedules. Please fill out and return these forms on the first day of school. Please keep the school updated with a change of address and phone number so we can keep your child’s records current.

The first day of classes will begin Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. We will start serving breakfast at 7:35 a.m.; the first hour bell rings at 7:55 a.m. Let’s make this a wonderful year.

Middle School activities 2024-25 school year

Aug. 19 6th Grade Orientation 6 – 7 p.m. Small Gym

Sept. 5 Skating Party 6 – 8 p.m. Skate Town

Sept. 19 MS Showcase 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. MS

Nov. 8 Fall/Winter Dance 7 – 9 p.m. HS/MS Cafeteria

Feb. 13 Valentine Dance 7 – 9 p.m. HS/MS Cafeteria

Mar. 13 S.T.E.M. Night TBA TBA

Apr. 25 M.A.P. Survivor All Day Lower Gym

Apr. 29-May 9 M.A.P. Testing TBA MS Classrooms

May 9 Lock-In 3 – 9 p.m. MS Gym/Elementary Gym

May 13 6th/7th Grade Awards 9 a.m. HS Gym

May 13 8th Grade Recognition 6 p.m. HS Gym