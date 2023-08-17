Dear Students, Parents, and Staff of the El Dorado Springs R-ll School District,

I hope this letter finds you well and rejuvenated after a relaxing summer break. As we gear up for another exciting academic year, it brings me great joy to extend a warm welcome back to school to each member of the El Dorado Springs R-U community.

For our students, this marks a fresh chapter in your educational journey. With new lessons to learn, friendships to cultivate, and goals to achieve, t encourage you to embrace every opportunity that comes your way. We want you to approach this year with an open mind and a thirst for knowledge.

Parents and guardians, your partnership is invaluable. We are committed to open communication and collaboration to create the best possible educational experience for your children. Your involvement and support play a crucial role in their success.

To our remarkable staff members, your dedication and passion for education continue to inspire us all. Your hard work behind the scenes ensures that each day runs smoothly and that our students receive the best possible education. Your enthusiasm and expertise create an atmosphere of learning that extends beyond textbooks and classrooms.

This year, we are dedicated to fostering not only academic excellence but also the social and emotional well-being of each individual. Our curriculum is designed to engage, challenge, and Inspire, while also providing opportunities for personal growth and character development.

Together, we can inspire greatness and shape a brighter future. Here’s to a year filled with growth, learning, and success. Let’s embark on this journey together, with enthusiasm and determination.

Welcome back to school.

Sincerely,

Brad Steward

Superintendent

El Dorado Springs R-ll School District