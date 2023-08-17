Cell phone and other electronic device usage by students during school hours, nation wide has caused numerous problems for students, teachers, administrators, and parents. In many cities these items have been banned completely from school campuses. With the onset and abuse of text messaging, camera phones, and other electronic devices, the number of incidents involving students cheating, student-on-student harassment, and classroom disruptions have increased dramatically. In an effort to protect students and their rights, as well as to help ensure the integrity of education, the following clarification/enforcement policy will be as follows: Cell phones or any electronic devices shall not be visible at any time during regular school hours. This includes but is not limited to the items being attached to belts, in purses, pockets, or backpacks. Items must be turned off and put away. Confiscated items will be sent to the building principal’s office.

A. 1st offense Confiscation of the phone or electronic device for 1 school day or 1day of ISD

B. 2nd offense Confiscation of the phone or electronic device for 2 school days or 2 days of ISD

C. 3rd offense Confiscation of the phone or electronic device for 3 school days or 3 days of ISD

The phone or electronic device will be returned at the end of the confiscation period, discipline referral to the office and notification to parents. Beyond the 3rd offense the phone or electronic device WILL NOT BE ALLOWED at school.