by Micah George, 10

I was thinking to myself a bit ago adults and school staff in or outside of school always mention something about bullying and how to prevent it. And I am not saying they are doing something wrong with it, it just seems to get repetitive and not help much.

I started to wonder if I had ever even seen the type of bullying they were describing but I have yet to witness the stereotypical “give me your lunch money” or other things of the sort. I’ve never seen a kid get stuffed in a locker.

But as I looked closer and noticed bullying hasn’t gone away – it has just changed. Now, it’s mostly become mostly verbal or on social media. Consider making fun of someone. Friends and buddies make fun of each other so much that it would be hard for anyone with an outside point of view to know if the things they are witnessing could be actually considered bullying. Additionally, comments can be made very quietly, out of earshot of any teacher or administrator. It can be a constant barrage of insults and degrading comments that no one else knows about except you and your bully.

I have spoken to Mrs. Casey (EHS Counselor) and she said that she agreed with me about how bullying has changed with time and it may cause it to become overlooked by many. So what do you think? How can we support these kids in these situations? What would you do?

Email us and tell us so we can continue this conversation! Send your email to afrancis@eldok12.org with the subject line: bullying.