The El Dorado Springs Community Foundation will be accepting applications for its 2024 community grant round beginning Oct. 1. All applications are due by 12 a.m., Nov. 20. A total of $13,000 is available for programs and organizations in the El Dorado Springs Community Foundation area.

Applicants are asked to limit request amounts to $3,000 for each application. Projects are limited to those that demonstrate a plan to enhance the quality of life in our El Dorado Springs community.

Nonprofit agencies with 501(3) or similar tax-exempt status like schools, faith-based organizations or governmental entities are eligible to apply for grants. In awarding grants, the El Dorado Springs Community Foundation and the Community Foundation of the Ozarks will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, sex, religion, national origin, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or veteran status.

Eligible nonprofits can begin the application process online at cfozarks.org/applyforgrants.

For questions, please contact Kay Forest at 417-321-4815.

The El Dorado Springs Community Foundation was founded in 2001 with a mission to support projects that benefit citizens of all ages in El Dorado Springs and its community.

El Dorado Springs Community Foundation is one of 53 regional affiliate foundations associated with the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, Springfield, MO. The Community Foundation of the Ozarks was founded in 1973 and is the region’s largest public charitable foundation serving a network of donors and nonprofit partners across central and southern Missouri.