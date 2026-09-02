Members of the El Dorado Springs FFA Chapter joined more than 782 FFA members from 95 Missouri FFA Chapters and agricultural leaders to pack meals, a capstone celebration through service of the Missouri Farmers Care Foundation’s (MFCF) 2026 Drive to Feed Kids (Drive). The Missouri FFA Day of Service spanned Monday, Aug. 17 and Tuesday, Aug. 18, at the Missouri State Fair. Members packed 252,564 meals to feed food insecure Missouri families.

This year’s event is a celebration for Missouri FFA, too, marking the organization’s tenth annual Day of Service. The generous support of ADM, Brownfield Ag News, Missouri Farmers Care and partners across Missouri agriculture sustain the Drive, an annual year-round effort to stand in the gap for the one in five Missouri children facing food insecurity.

“Reaching 250,000 meals is an incredible way to celebrate 10 years of Missouri FFA’s Day of Service,” says Ashley McCarty, executive director of Missouri Farmers Care Foundation. “For a decade, FFA members have modeled ‘living to serve’, turning one day of action into a lasting impact for Missouri families. This year’s effort is especially meaningful as we celebrate America’s 250th anniversary and see the next generation of agricultural leaders put service into action. We are grateful to the students, volunteers and partners across Missouri agriculture who continue to make this tradition possible.”

The Drive culminated Saturday, August 22, with an announcement of the 825,196 meals Missouri agriculture provided to Feeding Missouri food banks during the 2026 Drive. The meals were distributed through Feeding Missouri to the state’s six regional food banks and which serve more than 1,500 food pantries.

In addition to the meal packing event, non-perishable and monetary donations collected on $2 Tuesday equaled nearly 56,000 meals donated by fairgoers. Through the Drive’s Hogs for Hunger initiative, 4-H and FFA members committed 50 pigs, which will provide over 36,000 servings of high-protein pork to regional food banks.

“Living to Serve, as stated in the FFA motto, is truly embodied by FFA members during the Food Insecurity Day at the Missouri State Fair,” shares Allyson Burns, 2026-27 Missouri FFA State Vice President. “This event allows ag industry leaders and FFA members to make a difference in their local communities.”

Missouri FFA State President Ellie Samek adds, “This day provides members from across the state an opportunity to fight food insecurity and highlights our association’s commitment to serving others.”

The Missouri Farmers Care Foundation Drive to Feed Kids is made possible through the generous support of Missouri agriculture and business partners, including: ADM, Brownfield Ag News, American Family Insurance, Missouri FQHC Rural Health Network, Show-Me America 250, Nutra-Blend, MFA Incorporated, FCS Financial, Missouri Corn Merchandising Council, The Poultry Federation, Jerry Litton Family Memorial Foundation, Smithfield Foods, Missouri Farm Bureau, Martin Rice, Missouri FFA Foundation, Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council, Hunter’s Moon Run N Gun, Home State Health, Missouri’s Electric Cooperatives, PivotBio, Beck’s Hybrids, Missouri 4-H Foundation, Missouri Pork, and the Missouri State Fair Foundation.