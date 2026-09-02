Hello,

My name is Laura Woody, and I am an Angel Family member from El Dorado Springs, Missouri who lost my son, Jimmy Woody, to an illicit fentanyl poisoning.

I have been invited to attend the Commemoration for Drug Overdose and Poisoning Awareness Week, hosted by the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, on Monday, August 31, 2026, in Washington, D.C.

Angel Families from across the United States have been invited to attend this national event to honor the lives lost to illicit drugs and bring greater awareness to the families and communities forever impacted by these deaths.

Although I am not a scheduled speaker, being invited to represent my loved one and my community at the White House is deeply meaningful. I will be attending in memory of Jimmy Woody, who was 29 when he died on November 1, 2021, in Cedar County, Missouri.

I would be grateful if your news organization would consider sharing our story and covering this important national gathering.

This crisis is not simply about numbers. Every life lost has a name, a family, a future that was taken, and loved ones left behind.

For the past four years, I have served on the Board of Directors of Lost Voices of Fentanyl, Inc., a nonprofit organization with 52,000 members nationwide. This past year I got two fentanyl bills introduced in Missouri, one of which passed. I also founded Cedar County and Surrounding Areas Fentanyl Awareness/Poisoning Prevention and have distributed over 2000 boxes of naloxone.

I am available for an interview before or after the event to discuss my loved one, our family’s experience, and why continued awareness, prevention, investigation, and accountability matter.

Thank you for helping ensure these victims are remembered and their families are heard.

Sincerely,

Laura Woody

Lost Voices of Fentanyl,Inc.

Board Member

417-296-2097

woodylaura@hotmail.com

LVOF.org