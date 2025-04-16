On Thursday, April 10, 2025, the El Dorado Springs DECA chapter was awarded the “Youth Group Supporting Our Veterans” Award from the National Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Auxiliary. The award was presented by local members Linda Bartkoski and Jodi Cauthon and was in recognition and appreciation of DECA’s support for our veterans and their families. This year DECA hosted their annual Veterans Day Assembly along with planting their first “Field of Flags” that supported the Disable American Veterans. El Dorado Springs DECA members, marketing and business students also sent birthday cards in celebration of the National Veterans Home’s 100 Anniversary. The DECA chapter plans to continue working for our veterans and looks forward to seeing you all at the 29th Veterans Day Assembly on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Pictured: Back row from left: Gabby Boch, Kandon McGuirk, Kyson McGuirk, Sean Berry and Kristal Swopes, DECA Advisor

Front row from lef: Linda Bartkoski, Lilly Willinger, Darlinda Davis, Danica Lowrey, Kyndal Swopes, and Jodi Cauthon.