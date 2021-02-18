El Dorado Christian High School Student Council-officers and representatives for 2021: Pictured, sitting in front row, (l-r); StuCo Executive Officers: secretary, Juliet Kama, President, Isabelle Bryson, Vice President, Olivia Bryson, and treasure, Jude Wyant. Sitting, second row; senior rep, Lucia Rogers and freshman rep, Cannon Ash. Middle row: senior rep, Abigail Reasoner, junior rep, Deonsay McNeill, sophomore reps, Daisha McNeill, Hunter Malensek, and junior rep, Brenton LeeMasters. Back row: freshman rep, Breann Reasoner, senior rep, Tyler Kay, and freshman rep, Christian Steuck. Student Council Co-Advisors: (not pictured) Mrs. Krystal Wyant and Mrs. Michelle Steuck. STUCO has an action-packed schedule this year. Be sure to check out our facebook and ECS homepage for additional STUCO events and information.