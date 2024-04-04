Each quarter the ECS staff selects students whose actions, attitude and performance will serve as role models for other students to emulate. These individuals appreciate the value of an education and understand its place and necessity for a better future

Proverbs 23:7 “For as he thinks in his heart, so is he.” NKJV

Back Row: Mrs Wyant, Principal, Cannon Ash (12), Sophia Bryson (11), Avery Keith (10), McKenzie Cole (9), Siena Hammond (8), Megan Johnson (7), Natali Maus (6).

Front Row: Claire Wait (5), Audrey Bland (4), Teddy Koller (3), Jonny Purtle (2), Anderson McKinney (1), Elena Ohmes (K5), Joshua Watson (PK4), Abigail Watkins (PK3).