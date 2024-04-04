By Connie Maupin

Society members met at the museum in Stockton on March 25, for their annual soup lunch held before their monthly meeting. Members present were: President Judy Nichols, Vice President Chris Barber, Secretary Connie Maupin, Treasurer Anna Hopkins, Virginia Barber, Sharyl Henry, Luella Phipps, Judith Cain, Ellis Benham and Bob Phillips.

Bob Phillips’ Historical Notes consisted of the reading of a listing of the 1860 Stockton and Cedar County officials, businesses and owners. The Stockton population at that time was 550. There were two stage lines, five churches, a large number of lawyers and a male/female academy among many other businesses. Principal crops were wheat, corn and oats.

Program committee chairmen Chris Barber and assistant, Virginia Barber, are arranging a program to be presented by Larry E. Wood, historical author, who has published 15 non-fiction books, two historical novels and over 400 magazine stories and articles. His, “The Two Civil War Battles of Newtonia,” won the Walter Williams award in 2011. The program will be held on August 22 at the Boathouse Restaurant in Stockton. An exact time will be set at a later date.

Bob Estes’ slide show program with beautiful photos of birds, at the library in El Dorado Springs on Feb. 29, was interesting and well attended.

Update on the Caplinger bridge ownership: The land in question is for sale. The Cedar County Republican is continuing their series about the history of the bridge. A timeline has been written to clarify dates. Society President Judy Nichols is working on a photo album with old Caplinger photos that the society owns, to better preserve them.

President Judy Nichols had a long talk with Claud Hoffman, a retired surveyor, about surveying and his many publications and books that he has donated to the society. He pointed-out some interesting facts about surveying and how it works now.

The Stockton Alumni School reunion is still in the works for June 7, 8 and 9. A full schedule is on Facebook at “Stockton Alumni Group” or contact “Sheila Johnson Griggs” on Facebook.

The Cedar County Commissioners donated the metal handles from the 1939 doors at the Cedar County courthouse that were recently replaced. The society will donate them back so they can use them to possibly construct a display case for the courthouse. If they do not need the complete set, they will donate the extra handles back to the society.

President Judy Nichols shared information on Dr. William R. Bonner, his previous history and when he practiced medicine in Stockton. He passed away in Bolivar in 2018.

Glenda Pate donated a drawing of an old house with no name or location on it. Bob Phillips recognized the drawing as the home of Robert Hightower Walker, who lived northwest of the community of Bear Creek, but the artist is unknown.

The Kaysinger Basin Planning Commission contacted the society about completing a grant letter of recommendation for them so local organizations and property/building owners could apply for a new grant coming out this year, “The Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant.” Even though the society no longer has a historic building, there are other historic buildings in the county that could use a grant, like: the Cedar County Courthouse, older churches, vintage homes, hotels, schools, business buildings, etc. They must apply to be on the National Historic Register within three years of applying for a grant. The letter of recommendation was sent to the Planning Commission.

An explanation for those who have inquired: The State Historical Society of Missouri is located on campus of University of MO. in downtown Columbia, MO. It is funded by private membership, state and federal funds. In an effort to bring history to the public, the society operates a number of outreach programs: the Missouri History Speakers Bureau, the Mo. History in Performance and the Missouri Humanities Council. The Speakers Bureau is funded in part by the Mo Humanities Council with assistance from the National Endowment of the Arts. The society is sometimes referred to as: The Mo. State Historical Society.

Another division, the Missouri State Archives, is located in Jefferson City, Mo. and falls under the direction of the Secretary of State’s office. They are the official repository for identifying, collecting, preserving and making the records available to state offices, state officials and the public, the permanent and historically valuable records of Missouri’s state and local governments. Those records are often shared with the Mo. State Historical Society and the Library of Congress. In most cases, the records are free.

A question had been raised about the Military Boundary Road on the western edge of El Dorado Springs. President Judy Nichols has researched old maps from 1800 forward, old documents, books and information from local citizens, and was unable to determine the exact reason for the name. Claud Hoffman remembered that his mother stated something about a Civil War skirmish in the area, but no documentation was found. If anyone has further information, please contact the society.

Donations: Bob Phillips donated numerous documents from his personal files and several year books from SMS University in Springfield, in the 1960’s and 70’s. Glenda Pate donated several boxes of Cedar County memorabilia that she collected over the years.

The society is still collecting Best Choice, Best Choice Selections and Best Choice Clearly food labels and used computer printer cartridges as a fundraiser.

The little “Niche” shop is still open, thanks to those who have generously donated items.

The museum spring opening will be on April 20, from Noon to 4 p.m. Thereafter, the museum will be open on the first and third Saturday of the month, from Noon to 4 p.m. and on the last Monday of the month from 1 to 4 p.m.

The next meeting will be held at the museum in Stockton on Monday, April 29, at 1 p.m. Society meetings are open to the public.

The museum is located at 106 West Davis Street in Stockton. For information or appointments, membership inquiries or to purchase publications call: 417-276-1142, by email at cedarcomohistsoc@gmail.com, on Facebook at “Cedar County Mo Historical Society” or by mail at P.O. Box 111, Stockton, MO 65785.