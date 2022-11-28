On November 4th, Mrs. Kelly Bryson took a group of the El Dorado Christian high school students to “The Event” at Ozark Christian College in Joplin. The purpose of this ministry is to encourage and equip youth ministry leaders and to challenge high school students to live on mission for Christ through Christian service and building Christ-like character. They stayed the night at Central City Christian Church. What a great opportunity for the students to grow in their faith!

Pictured from left to right: Mrs. Bryson, Sophia Bryson, Sabrina Tamburello, Sydney Williams, Breann Reasoner, Nellie Dresch, Camren Reasoner, Cannon Ash, and Javen Keith.