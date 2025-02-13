On Thursday, February 6, 2025, eleven El Dorado Springs High School DECA members competed at the District 10 Career Development Conference in Joplin, Missouri at Missouri Southern State University. There were 200 students competing in various Marketing, Finance, Hospitality, and Management events.

The following students will be representing EHS at the State Career Development Conference at Crown Center in Kansas City, Missouri, March 23-25, 2025: Kyndal Swopes placed 1st in Principles of Business Administration and Management; Lilly Willinger placed 1st in Profession Selling Event; Brett Alexander and Sean Berry placed 2nd in Marketing Management Team Decision Making; Gabby Boch and Abbie Goulardt placed 2nd place in Community Giving Project; and Darlinda Davis and Danica Lowry placed 2nd in Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making.

Kandon McGuirk and Noah Steward placed 3rd in Buying and Merchandising Team Decision Making. Also competing were Kyson McGuirk and Graydee Wolfe in Sports and Entertainment Marketing Team Decision Making.

Congratulations to all and best of luck at State

Pictured Left to Right: (Back Row) Kyson McGuirk, Brett Alexander, Sean Berry, Noah Steward, Kandon McGuirk, and Graydee Wolfe (Front Row) Darlinda Davis, Danica Lowrey, Lilly Willinger, Kyndal Swopes, and Gabby Boch—Not Pictured Abbie Goulardt.