Looking for love? BBB recommends looking out for romance scams – especially if you’re dating online, because AI tools and cryptocurrency are lending new dimensions to old scams.

In a romance scam, scammers use fake online dating profiles to start a relationship with someone and gain their trust. The scammer will eventually ask for money or personal information, and they may spend weeks or months pretending to date someone to pull the scam off.

This type of scam is commonly reported to BBB, and unfortunately, many people who go through it end up losing money to the scammer. Keep your guard up when getting to know strangers online.

AI and romance scams

Some have predicted that AI may make fraud easier – and romance scams are no exception.

Messages generated by AI don’t have giveaways like misspelled words and poor grammar. Scammers can use automated AI chatbots to talk to more people and identify potential targets. Some AI programs can simulate voices, generate images or create fake video footage, making fake profiles more realistic and easier to set up.

Cryptocurrency and romance scams

Reports to BBB show that in recent years, scammers have been building relationships with the purpose of introducing their targets to cryptocurrency investing.

BBB’s 2024 study on investment scams found that many scammers built a relationship with targets in which they pretended to be successful cryptocurrency investors and offered investment advice. They then asked for multiple payments over time to “invest” in cryptocurrency on behalf of their target.

How to stay safe when dating online:

• Keep an eye out for red flags:

• Making excuses not to meet. Scammers often claim to be in the military or have an overseas job that keeps them from meeting or calling you.

• Too good to be true. Use a healthy sense of skepticism if someone seems TOO perfect, attractive or successful. While you might have found a catch, it’s also possible a scammer is fishing for you.

• Moving too fast. If someone says right away that they’ve never felt this way before or starts planning your future together, they might be making bold romantic statements to try to manipulate you.

• Using odd language. If the person you’re talking with claims to be from your hometown but has very poor spelling or grammar, uses overly flowery language or uses phrases that don’t make sense, beware. On the other hand, writing with absolutely no mistakes might be a sign of AI.

• Asking you to talk on another app. Scammers will quickly try to get you to move to email, messenger or phone.

• Talking about trust and how important it is. This is often the first step to asking you for money.

• Check for fake profiles. You can do a reverse image lookup using a website like TinEye or Google to see if the photos on a profile are stolen from somewhere else. Scammers might use AI to generate a fake photo – check out these tips on how to spot AI generated images. You can also search online for a profile name, email or phone number to see what adds up and what doesn’t. Ask your date specific questions about their profile to see if they stumble.

• Talk to friends and family. Your loved ones can be a gauge to tell if you’re in an unsafe situation. Talk to them and pay attention if they react with concern.

• Don’t send or move money – even for someone you’ve been talking to for a long time. Scammers will claim to have an emergency, a sick relative or a tragic past. Never send money, cryptocurrency or gift cards, or give someone your credit card information. Don’t move money for anyone, as they might be trying to trick you into being a “money mule” (moving illegal money from other scams).

• Verify investment opportunities. If someone recommends an investment platform to you, research it independently. It could be a fake website created by a scammer. Check BBB.org for reviews and warnings, and check if the platform is registered with financial regulatory authorities.

• Don’t send private information or pictures. Cut contact if someone starts asking you for information like your credit card, bank or government ID numbers.

• Report scams. If you think you’ve been targeted by a romance scam, report it to BBB Scam Tracker. It will help other people stay safe!