Brad Steward welcomes back students

Dear Students, parents and Staff of the El Dorado Springs R-II District,

I hope this letter finds you well and rejuvenated after a relaxing summer break. As we gear up for another exciting academic year, it brings me great joy to extend a warm welcome back to school to each member of the El Dorado Springs R-ll community.

For our students, this marks a fresh chapter in your educational journey. With new lessons to learn, friendships to cultivate and goals to achieve, I encourage you to embrace every opportunity that comes your way. We want you to approach this year with an open mind and a thirst for knowledge.

Parents and guardians, your partnership is invaluable. We are committed to open communication and collaboration to create the best possible educational for your children. Your involvement and support play a crucial role in their success.

To our remarkable staff members, your dedication and passion for education continue to inspire us all. Your hard work behind the scenes ensures that each day runs smoothly and that our students receive the best possible education. Your enthusiasm expertise create an atmosphere of learning that extends beyond textbooks and classrooms.

This year, we are dedicated to fostering not only academic excellence but also the social and emotional well-being of each individual. Our curriculum is designed to engage, challenge and inspire, while also providing opportunities for personal growth and character development.

Together, we can inspire greatness and shape a brighter future Here’s to a with growth, learning and success. Let’s embark on this journey together, with enthusiasm and determination.

Welcome back to school.

Sincerely,

Brad Steward

Superintendent

El Dorado Springs R-II School District

David Rotert welcomes back students

Dear El Dorado Springs School Families,

Welcome to the 2025-2026 school year! We are excited to welcome our students and staff back to school. We hope that everyone was able to find time to relax with family and friends during summer break.

We welcome 4 new staff members to our high school team. Cindy Carpenter, Business/Math teacher, Bentley Matthews, Journalism teacher, Juell Brandt, Special Education teacher and Ty Moran, HS Office Administrative staff. These new staff members along with our returning staff are working hard to ensure a great school year for everyone!

Our outstanding custodial and maintenance staff have been waxing floors, painting walls and remodeling rooms to get our facilities in great shape for the new school year. We appreciate all their efforts and hard work to make our buildings look great.

We are blessed here in El Dorado Springs to have a great teaching staff and a supportive community. We encourage all parents and guardians to be active in your students education. Be sure to get your Powerschool login information so that you can keep up to date on your student’s grades, and we encourage you to stay connected and informed by following our district Facebook page and Parentsquare.

We are excited to Welcome everyone back, and we are looking forward to a Great 2025-2026 School Year.

David Rotert

High School Principal

ElDo High School new teachers

Juell Brandt will teach Special Education. Mrs. Brandt has been a teacher for over 20 years. She received her Special Education Teacher Certification from the University of Texas and her Master’s in Special Education from the University of Central Missouri. Juell lives on a small farm in Nevada with her husband. They raise Angus cattle, chickens, turkeys and pigs. The also have six cats, two horses and seven dogs in their “unofficial” pet rescue.

Cindy Carpenter was born and raised in El Dorado Springs. She has an Associates of Arts degree in Business Administration from Crowder College. She is currently working on her Bachelor of Science, Mathematics Education (Secondary) at Western Governors University. Cindy and her husband, Craig, have three children, Hannah, Allison and Nick. They enjoy traveling, fishing, archery and completing escape rooms together as a family. Cindy is actively involved in the Women’s Fire Department Auxiliary and Choirbackers. Mrs. Carpenter is looking forward to teaching this year and getting to know the students.

Freshmen

Orientation

All ninth-grade students, along with their parents, are invited to attend an orientation on Tuesday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m. in the high school gym.

This informative meeting will give students the opportunity to meet with the principal and counselor, have any questions or concerns about high school answered and become more familiar with classrooms and lockers. Schedules may be picked up at the office after the orientation.

EHS classes start Wednesday, Aug. 20

Official high school class schedules for the upcoming school year may be picked up on Aug. 13, 14 and 15 from 8 a.m. – 3 :30 p.m. A $10 technology usage fee will be due upon receipt of schedules.

Students new to the district wishing to enroll need to do so as soon as possible. Up-to-date immunization records and any other pertinent information must be provided at time of enrollment.

School begins on Aug. 20, 2025. High School classes start at 8 a.m. and end at 3:07 p.m.

Cell phones, electronic devices on school campus

Cell phone and other electronic device usage by students during school hours, nation wide has caused numerous problems for students, teachers, administrators, and parents. In many cities these items have been banned completely from school campuses. With the onset and abuse of text messaging, camera phones, and other electronic devices, the number of incidents involving students cheating, student-on-student harassment, and classroom disruptions have increased dramatically. In an effort to protect students and their rights, as well as to help ensure the integrity of education, the following clarification/enforcement policy will be as follows: Cell phones or any electronic devices shall not be visible at any time during regular school hours. This includes but is not limited to the items being attached to belts, in purses, pockets, or backpacks. Items must be turned off and put away. Confiscated items will be sent to the building principal’s office.

A. 1st Offense: Confiscation of the phone or electronic device. A ParentSquare will be sent home and the student can pick the phone up at the end of the day.

B. 2nd Offense: Confiscation of the phone or electronic device. A call will be made home and the parent can pick the phone up at the end of the day. 1 day of ISD given.

C. 3rd Offense: Confiscation of the phone or electronic device. A call will be made home and the parent can pick the phone up at the end of the day. 2 days of ISD given.

D. 4th Offense: Confiscation of the phone or electronic device. A call will be made home and the parent can pick the phone up at the end of the day. 2 days of ISD given. Student is banned from bringing phone or electric device to school. If they bring the phone or device it must be turned in to the middle school office.

El Dorado High School faculty & classes

HIGH SCHOOL OFFICE:

David Rotert – Principal

Kristen Casey – Counselor

Emily Hudson – Administrative Assistant

Ty Moran – Administrative Assistant

ATHLETIC DIRECTOR’S OFFICE:

Nick Engleman – Athletic Director

A+ Coordinator/ICR:

Beau Swopes – A+ Program/ICR

Root Ed Advisor/Exploratory Studies:

Kala Robison – Root Ed Program/Exploratory Studies

HS/MS LIBRARY

Jane Griffin – Librarian

LANGUAGE ARTS:

Michelle Leroux – English II, English IV

Debra Marsh – English III, English IV DC

Sheila Santellano – English I, English III, folklore/Film Studies

FINE ARTS:

Tandi Leonard – Basic Theatre/Technical Theatre, Improv, Oral Interpretation, Communications

Bailee Fleming – Concert Choir, Show Choir, Intro to Music

Sheila Benham – Art I, II,III, Visual Arts

Nicholas Vick – Band, Music Appreciation

PRACTICAL ARTS:

Bentley Matthews – Journalism I & II, Digital Media Journalism

Dalena Gordon – Career & Family, Family Resource Management, Nutrition & Wellness/Advanced Foods, Adv. Child Development, Interior Design/Clothing

Cindy Carpenter – Graphic Design/Multiedia, Applied Math

Ashley Rogers – Personal Finance, ACT/College Prep

SOCIAL STUDIES:

David Carpenter – World History

Owen Gray – Civics, Psychology/Geography

Calem Simrell – American History, Current Events/American Wars

MATHEMATICS:

Brian Goatley – Algebra , Algebra IA

Jennifer Payne – Geometry, Algebra IB, Accounting I & II

Jennifer Gray – Algebra IB, Algebra II, College Algebra DC/Trig DC

SCIENCE:

Larry Hoover – Physical Science, Biology I, Eart/Space Science

Donald McCorkendale – Chemistry I & 11, Physical Science

Richard Humphrey – Biology I & II, Anatomy/Physilogy

VOCATIONAL ARTS:

Amy Green – Ag 11, Ag Leadership, Floriculture, Food Science

Cameron Hargrove – Ag Construction I & 11, Ag I, Animal Science

Kristal Swopes – Marketing I & 11, Sports & Entertainment Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Job Internship

HEALTH/PE:

Eddie Long – Girls Weights, Boys Weights, Advanced Weights

David Rogers – Health/Girls PE, Walker Fitness/Lifetime Sports

Robbie Mossman – Boys PE/Health, Team Sports, Walking Fitness/Lifetime Sports

ISD:

Walt Anderson – ISD

Bill Gray – ISD

SPECIAL EDUCATION:

Jordan Highley – Special Ed Classes

Kim Calvin – Special Ed Classes

Juell Brandt – Special Ed Classes