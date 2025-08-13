ElDo 6th, 7th and 8th grade supply list
6th Grade
1 – Yellow single subject spiral notebook
2 – Composition books
1 – Blue plastic folder with prongs
1 – Red plastic folder with prongs
1 – Green plastic folder with prongs
1 – Yellow plastic folder with prongs
1 – Purple plastic folder with prongs
Pencils (4 packs)
Pens (black, blue, red, green)
Colored pencils
4 highlighters (pink, green, yellow, blue)
4 – Dry erase markers (no cleaner needed)
Earbuds for computers (not wireless or Bluetooth)
2 Glue sticks
Girls: Kleenex
Boys: Kleenex
7th Grade
2 – Composition books (college ruled-100pages)
2 – One-subject notebook
1- 2.5-inch binder
2 – 1 inch binder
1 – Pkgs loose notebook paper
1 – pkg sheet protectors (optional)
Pencils
Colored Pencils
4 – Glue sticks
1 – box of Kleenex
Girls: Hand sanitizer
Boys: Disinfectant Wipes
8th Grade
1 Pkg. loose leaf notebook paper
2 – Composition books (college ruled-100pages)
1 – 2-inch binder
2 – Pocket folder
1 – Pkg. Dividers (5-tab)
3 – Pkgs. of pencils
1 – 10 pack markers
1 – 12 pack-colored pencils
1 – package of red pens
1 – package of blue pens
1 – roll of scotch tape
Cap erasers or 1 big eraser
4 – Glue sticks
2 boxes of Kleenex
Earbuds for computers
(not wireless)
Quarter or Semester electives may require other supplies or small fees for projects. The teacher will
inform the students of other supplies or fees they may need at the beginning of school.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BELL SCHEDULE
7:35……………………………………………………………Breakfast
8:00 – 8:51……………………………………………….First Period
8:55 – 9:46……………………………………………Second Period
9:50 – 10:41……………………………………………Third Period
10:45 – 11:36………………………………………..Fourth Period
11:40 – 12:55……………………………………………Fifth Period
12:59 – 1:49…………………………………………….Sixth Period
1:53 – 2:43…………………………………………..Seventh Period
2:47 – 3:07…………………………………………….Bulldog Time
Middle School parents invited
The El Dorado Springs Middle School Principal, Jay Martin has scheduled a meeting for parents of 6th grade students and parents of any new 7th and 8th grade students. The meeting will be at 6:00 pm, on Monday, August 18th, in the small gym.
Middle School 8th hours policy
Failure to serve an 8th hour will result in ISD with the following consequences:
A. 1st offense1 day of ISD
B. 2nd offense 2 days of ISD
C. 3rd offense 3 days of ISD
D. 4th offense 4 days of ISD
E. 5th offense and thereafter – the principal will determine consequence
Write student’s name on everything
The Kleenex will need be given to your English teacher for student use throughout the year.
Students are not to bring liquid glue, white out, scissors, compasses, or permanent or sharpie markers. Glue sticks are permitted.
Large athletic bags are not permitted. We recommend that your students use a regular-sized backpack that will fit in a locker. Students are not required to have bags or backpacks.
The middle school dress code does not allow students to wear any of the following: tank tops, sleeveless shirts with large arm holes, spaghetti strap tops, shirts which expose the midriff or back, scarves worn as headgear, underwear worn as outer clothing, bandannas or any type of hat. Shorts and skirts should be modest lengths, so as not to draw undue attention. Jeans, slacks, pants, shorts, leggings, etc. must not have any holes in them from the waist to the knee. Also, due to so many students having allergies it is recommended that there be NO SPRAY deodorant, perfume, or spray hair products (there are a lot of alternatives, besides spray). For more dress code no, no’s, see Dress Code in the student handbook.
New 2025-2026 Middle School teachers
Mr. Malcolm Robertson: We are excited to welcome Malcolm Robertson as the new 6th grade Science teacher at the middle school. This will be Malcolm’s first year in the classroom, and he is eager to begin his teaching career. He is a proud graduate of Missouri Southern State University, where he earned his degree in education with a focus on history and science. In addition to his teaching responsibilities, Malcolm will also be assisting with the cross-country team. We look forward to the energy and enthusiasm Malcolm will bring to both the classroom and our school community.
Mrs. Bentley Matthews: We are thrilled to welcome Bentley Matthews as our new journalism teacher for both the middle school and high school. This will be Bentley’s first year in the classroom, and she is excited to begin her teaching journey. A native of El Dorado Springs, Bentley is happy to return to her hometown and give back to the community that helped shape her. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in teaching with an emphasis in journalism, both from Missouri State University. In addition to teaching, Bentley will oversee the creation of the middle and high school yearbooks. We are excited to have Bentley join our team and look forward to the creativity and passion she will bring to our school.
Mr. Noah Pafford: We are excited to welcome Noah Pafford as the new middle school boys’ physical education teacher. Noah comes to us with experience teaching elementary physical education. Noah is a graduate of Hannibal-LaGrange University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in K-12 Physical Education. In addition to his teaching role, Noah will contribute to our athletic programs as an assistant coach for high school football and middle school track. He also brings valuable coaching experience from previous years, having worked with multiple sports. We are thrilled to have Noah join our middle school team and look forward to the positive impact he will have in the classroom.
R-II Middle School Staff
Mr. Jay Martin – 6th – 8th Principal
Mrs. Jennifer Ring – 6th Math
Mr. Malcolm Robertson – 6th Science
Miss Jamee Barnes – 6th Social Studies
Mrs. Alexa Mays – 6th Communication Arts
Mrs. Tiffany McGuirk – 7th Science
Mrs. Amber Francis – 7th Communication Arts
Mrs. Julie Shelby – 7th Geography
Mrs. Amanda Obert – 7th Math
Mr. Travis Payne – 8th American History
Ms. Kim Cox 8th – Communication Arts
Mrs. Tonya Hooper – 8th Math
Mr. Brian Goatley – 8th Algebra
Mr. Brian Doussa – 8th Science
Miss Alyssa Sargent – 6th – 8th PE/Health
Mr. Noah Pafford 6th – 8th PE/Health
Mr. David Rogers – 6th – 8th Outdoor Living/I.S.D.
Miss Bailee Fleming – 6th – 8th Choir
Mr. Nicholas Vick – 6th – 8th Band/Music
Mrs. Sheila Benham 6th – 8th Art
Mrs. Stephanie Steward – 6th – 8th F.A.C.S./P.L.T.W.
Mr. Bill Gray 7th – 8th P.L.T.W./I.S.D.
Mrs. Catherine Finegan – 6th – 8th Special Education
Mrs. Karen Rogers – 6th – 8th Special Education
Mrs. Melanie Martin – 6th – 8th Special Education
Ms. Melanie Steward – 6th – 8th Reading
Mr. Walt Anderson – 6th – 8th I.S.D.
Mrs. Tandi Leonard – 6th – 8th Speech/Debate & Drama
Mrs. Amy Green – 8th AG
Mr. Cameron Hargrove – 7th AG
Mrs. Bentley Matthews 7th – 8th Yearbook/Newspaper/I.C.R.
Mrs. Cindy Carpenter – 7th – 8th Technology
Mrs. Morgan Engleman – 6th – 8th Counselor
Deputy Garrett Lukenbill – SRO Officer
Mrs. Carolyn Berning – Secretary
Schedules/fees/new student enrollment
Middle School official schedules for the upcoming school year may be picked up starting August 13, 2025, from 8:00 am to 12:00 (noon) and from 1:00 to 3:30 pm. Students need to pay their $10.00 non-refundable technology usage fee at this time and any other outstanding charges. The technology fee helps with printer paper and toner. Any damage to the classroom computers or to the Chromebooks is the responsibility of the student.
Several forms will be sent home with the students when they pick up their schedules. Please fill out and return these forms on the first day of school. Please keep the school updated with a change of address and phone number so we can keep your child’s records current.
The first day of classes will begin Wednesday, August 20, 2025. We will start serving breakfast at 7:35 am; the first hour bell rings at 7:55 am. Let us make this a wonderful year!
Middle School acitivies 2025-26 school year
August 18 6th Grade Orientation 6:00 – 7:00 PM Elementary Gym
September 04 Skating Party 6:00 – 8:00 PM Skate Town
September 11 MS Showcase 5:30 – 7:00 PM MS Building
November 07 Fall/Winter Dance 7:00 – 9:00 PM HS/MS Cafeteria
February 12 Valentine Dance 7:00 – 9:00 PM HS/MS Cafeteria
March 05 S.T.E.A.M Night 5:30 -7:00 P.M. MS Building
April 28 M.A.P. Great Escape All Day Lower Gym
April 29-May 08 M.A.P. Testing TBA MS Classrooms
May 08 Lock-In 3:00 – 9:00 PM MS Gym/Elementary Gym
May 12 6th/7th Grade Awards 9:00 AM HS Gym
May 12 8th Grade Recognition 6:00 PM HS Gym
MS welcome back students, faculty, staff
Welcome back to El Dorado Springs Middle School for the 2025–2026 school year! I hope your summer was restful and filled with meaningful moments, whether spent traveling, relaxing, or making memories with family and friends.
As we begin this new academic year, we are excited to welcome back our returning students and extend a warm greeting to those joining our school community for the first time. Whether you are new to EMS or a familiar face, we are so glad you are here.
At El Dorado Springs Middle School, our mission is to create a nurturing, inclusive environment where every student can succeed academically, socially, and emotionally. Our dedicated faculty and staff have been working hard over the summer to prepare for a successful year filled with engaging instruction, innovative programs, and opportunities for students to grow as learners and leaders.
Our team is deeply committed to student success. EMS educators are highly qualified, passionate, and focused on doing what is best for every student. We provide a safe, supportive environment where students are both challenged and encouraged. Our curriculum is driven by data and rooted in elevated expectations, with an emphasis on growth, achievement, and leadership development.
To our students: We cannot wait to see all that you accomplish this year! Take full advantage of the many opportunities available whether it is joining a club, trying out for a team, participating in the arts, or serving the community. These middle school years are an exciting time to explore your interests, develop new skills, and create lasting friendships.
To our parents and guardians: Your support and partnership are essential to your child’s success. We encourage open communication and active involvement throughout the year. Please stay connected by attending school events, reaching out to teachers, and following our school website and social media channels for updates and celebrations.
As we launch into the new school year, let us work together to make it one filled with purpose, progress, and pride. Our doors are always open, and we are here to support your student every step of the way.
I look forward to seeing everyone on August 20th. Let us make 2025–2026 the best year yet!
Jay Martin
Middle School Principal
El Dorado Springs R-II Middle School
Facebook Comments