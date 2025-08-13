ElDo 6th, 7th and 8th grade supply list

6th Grade

1 – Yellow single subject spiral notebook

2 – Composition books

1 – Blue plastic folder with prongs

1 – Red plastic folder with prongs

1 – Green plastic folder with prongs

1 – Yellow plastic folder with prongs

1 – Purple plastic folder with prongs

Pencils (4 packs)

Pens (black, blue, red, green)

Colored pencils

4 highlighters (pink, green, yellow, blue)

4 – Dry erase markers (no cleaner needed)

Earbuds for computers (not wireless or Bluetooth)

2 Glue sticks

Girls: Kleenex

Boys: Kleenex

7th Grade

2 – Composition books (college ruled-100pages)

2 – One-subject notebook

1- 2.5-inch binder

2 – 1 inch binder

1 – Pkgs loose notebook paper

1 – pkg sheet protectors (optional)

Pencils

Colored Pencils

4 – Glue sticks

1 – box of Kleenex

Girls: Hand sanitizer

Boys: Disinfectant Wipes

8th Grade

1 Pkg. loose leaf notebook paper

2 – Composition books (college ruled-100pages)

1 – 2-inch binder

2 – Pocket folder

1 – Pkg. Dividers (5-tab)

3 – Pkgs. of pencils

1 – 10 pack markers

1 – 12 pack-colored pencils

1 – package of red pens

1 – package of blue pens

1 – roll of scotch tape

Cap erasers or 1 big eraser

4 – Glue sticks

2 boxes of Kleenex

Earbuds for computers

(not wireless)

Quarter or Semester electives may require other supplies or small fees for projects. The teacher will

inform the students of other supplies or fees they may need at the beginning of school.

MIDDLE SCHOOL BELL SCHEDULE

7:35……………………………………………………………Breakfast

8:00 – 8:51……………………………………………….First Period

8:55 – 9:46……………………………………………Second Period

9:50 – 10:41……………………………………………Third Period

10:45 – 11:36………………………………………..Fourth Period

11:40 – 12:55……………………………………………Fifth Period

12:59 – 1:49…………………………………………….Sixth Period

1:53 – 2:43…………………………………………..Seventh Period

2:47 – 3:07…………………………………………….Bulldog Time

Middle School parents invited

The El Dorado Springs Middle School Principal, Jay Martin has scheduled a meeting for parents of 6th grade students and parents of any new 7th and 8th grade students. The meeting will be at 6:00 pm, on Monday, August 18th, in the small gym.

Middle School 8th hours policy

Failure to serve an 8th hour will result in ISD with the following consequences:

A. 1st offense1 day of ISD

B. 2nd offense 2 days of ISD

C. 3rd offense 3 days of ISD

D. 4th offense 4 days of ISD

E. 5th offense and thereafter – the principal will determine consequence

Write student’s name on everything

The Kleenex will need be given to your English teacher for student use throughout the year.

Students are not to bring liquid glue, white out, scissors, compasses, or permanent or sharpie markers. Glue sticks are permitted.

Large athletic bags are not permitted. We recommend that your students use a regular-sized backpack that will fit in a locker. Students are not required to have bags or backpacks.

The middle school dress code does not allow students to wear any of the following: tank tops, sleeveless shirts with large arm holes, spaghetti strap tops, shirts which expose the midriff or back, scarves worn as headgear, underwear worn as outer clothing, bandannas or any type of hat. Shorts and skirts should be modest lengths, so as not to draw undue attention. Jeans, slacks, pants, shorts, leggings, etc. must not have any holes in them from the waist to the knee. Also, due to so many students having allergies it is recommended that there be NO SPRAY deodorant, perfume, or spray hair products (there are a lot of alternatives, besides spray). For more dress code no, no’s, see Dress Code in the student handbook.

New 2025-2026 Middle School teachers

Mr. Malcolm Robertson: We are excited to welcome Malcolm Robertson as the new 6th grade Science teacher at the middle school. This will be Malcolm’s first year in the classroom, and he is eager to begin his teaching career. He is a proud graduate of Missouri Southern State University, where he earned his degree in education with a focus on history and science. In addition to his teaching responsibilities, Malcolm will also be assisting with the cross-country team. We look forward to the energy and enthusiasm Malcolm will bring to both the classroom and our school community.

Mrs. Bentley Matthews: We are thrilled to welcome Bentley Matthews as our new journalism teacher for both the middle school and high school. This will be Bentley’s first year in the classroom, and she is excited to begin her teaching journey. A native of El Dorado Springs, Bentley is happy to return to her hometown and give back to the community that helped shape her. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in teaching with an emphasis in journalism, both from Missouri State University. In addition to teaching, Bentley will oversee the creation of the middle and high school yearbooks. We are excited to have Bentley join our team and look forward to the creativity and passion she will bring to our school.

Mr. Noah Pafford: We are excited to welcome Noah Pafford as the new middle school boys’ physical education teacher. Noah comes to us with experience teaching elementary physical education. Noah is a graduate of Hannibal-LaGrange University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in K-12 Physical Education. In addition to his teaching role, Noah will contribute to our athletic programs as an assistant coach for high school football and middle school track. He also brings valuable coaching experience from previous years, having worked with multiple sports. We are thrilled to have Noah join our middle school team and look forward to the positive impact he will have in the classroom.

R-II Middle School Staff

Mr. Jay Martin – 6th – 8th Principal

Mrs. Jennifer Ring – 6th Math

Mr. Malcolm Robertson – 6th Science

Miss Jamee Barnes – 6th Social Studies

Mrs. Alexa Mays – 6th Communication Arts

Mrs. Tiffany McGuirk – 7th Science

Mrs. Amber Francis – 7th Communication Arts

Mrs. Julie Shelby – 7th Geography

Mrs. Amanda Obert – 7th Math

Mr. Travis Payne – 8th American History

Ms. Kim Cox 8th – Communication Arts

Mrs. Tonya Hooper – 8th Math

Mr. Brian Goatley – 8th Algebra

Mr. Brian Doussa – 8th Science

Miss Alyssa Sargent – 6th – 8th PE/Health

Mr. Noah Pafford 6th – 8th PE/Health

Mr. David Rogers – 6th – 8th Outdoor Living/I.S.D.

Miss Bailee Fleming – 6th – 8th Choir

Mr. Nicholas Vick – 6th – 8th Band/Music

Mrs. Sheila Benham 6th – 8th Art

Mrs. Stephanie Steward – 6th – 8th F.A.C.S./P.L.T.W.

Mr. Bill Gray 7th – 8th P.L.T.W./I.S.D.

Mrs. Catherine Finegan – 6th – 8th Special Education

Mrs. Karen Rogers – 6th – 8th Special Education

Mrs. Melanie Martin – 6th – 8th Special Education

Ms. Melanie Steward – 6th – 8th Reading

Mr. Walt Anderson – 6th – 8th I.S.D.

Mrs. Tandi Leonard – 6th – 8th Speech/Debate & Drama

Mrs. Amy Green – 8th AG

Mr. Cameron Hargrove – 7th AG

Mrs. Bentley Matthews 7th – 8th Yearbook/Newspaper/I.C.R.

Mrs. Cindy Carpenter – 7th – 8th Technology

Mrs. Morgan Engleman – 6th – 8th Counselor

Deputy Garrett Lukenbill – SRO Officer

Mrs. Carolyn Berning – Secretary

Schedules/fees/new student enrollment

Middle School official schedules for the upcoming school year may be picked up starting August 13, 2025, from 8:00 am to 12:00 (noon) and from 1:00 to 3:30 pm. Students need to pay their $10.00 non-refundable technology usage fee at this time and any other outstanding charges. The technology fee helps with printer paper and toner. Any damage to the classroom computers or to the Chromebooks is the responsibility of the student.

Several forms will be sent home with the students when they pick up their schedules. Please fill out and return these forms on the first day of school. Please keep the school updated with a change of address and phone number so we can keep your child’s records current.

The first day of classes will begin Wednesday, August 20, 2025. We will start serving breakfast at 7:35 am; the first hour bell rings at 7:55 am. Let us make this a wonderful year!

Middle School acitivies 2025-26 school year

August 18 6th Grade Orientation 6:00 – 7:00 PM Elementary Gym

September 04 Skating Party 6:00 – 8:00 PM Skate Town

September 11 MS Showcase 5:30 – 7:00 PM MS Building

November 07 Fall/Winter Dance 7:00 – 9:00 PM HS/MS Cafeteria

February 12 Valentine Dance 7:00 – 9:00 PM HS/MS Cafeteria

March 05 S.T.E.A.M Night 5:30 -7:00 P.M. MS Building

April 28 M.A.P. Great Escape All Day Lower Gym

April 29-May 08 M.A.P. Testing TBA MS Classrooms

May 08 Lock-In 3:00 – 9:00 PM MS Gym/Elementary Gym

May 12 6th/7th Grade Awards 9:00 AM HS Gym

May 12 8th Grade Recognition 6:00 PM HS Gym

MS welcome back students, faculty, staff

Welcome back to El Dorado Springs Middle School for the 2025–2026 school year! I hope your summer was restful and filled with meaningful moments, whether spent traveling, relaxing, or making memories with family and friends.

As we begin this new academic year, we are excited to welcome back our returning students and extend a warm greeting to those joining our school community for the first time. Whether you are new to EMS or a familiar face, we are so glad you are here.

At El Dorado Springs Middle School, our mission is to create a nurturing, inclusive environment where every student can succeed academically, socially, and emotionally. Our dedicated faculty and staff have been working hard over the summer to prepare for a successful year filled with engaging instruction, innovative programs, and opportunities for students to grow as learners and leaders.

Our team is deeply committed to student success. EMS educators are highly qualified, passionate, and focused on doing what is best for every student. We provide a safe, supportive environment where students are both challenged and encouraged. Our curriculum is driven by data and rooted in elevated expectations, with an emphasis on growth, achievement, and leadership development.

To our students: We cannot wait to see all that you accomplish this year! Take full advantage of the many opportunities available whether it is joining a club, trying out for a team, participating in the arts, or serving the community. These middle school years are an exciting time to explore your interests, develop new skills, and create lasting friendships.

To our parents and guardians: Your support and partnership are essential to your child’s success. We encourage open communication and active involvement throughout the year. Please stay connected by attending school events, reaching out to teachers, and following our school website and social media channels for updates and celebrations.

As we launch into the new school year, let us work together to make it one filled with purpose, progress, and pride. Our doors are always open, and we are here to support your student every step of the way.

I look forward to seeing everyone on August 20th. Let us make 2025–2026 the best year yet!

Jay Martin

Middle School Principal

El Dorado Springs R-II Middle School