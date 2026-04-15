March Students of the Month for El Dorado R2 Schools. High School: Caysen Stephens, Tirzah Pietersen; Middle School: Dominick Riessen, Kirston Entrikin; Elementary: Isaac Ehlers, Alex Robertson.

These recipients were selected by their teachers for best representing the 8th line of the Optimist Creed. “To wear a cheerful countenance at all times and give every living creature you meet a smile.”

Students were presented with a certificate as well as gift cards to local restaurants and several inspirational gifts for this wonderful accomplishment.

Presented by Gina Whitlock, Nine Wonders Optimist Club, President 2025-2026.