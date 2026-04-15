TOPS Chapter 9319 El Dorado Springs met in The Firefly Services building 700 E. Hospital Rd, Thursday, April 09, for their regular weigh-in and meeting.

Our Leader, Warren called the meeting to order.

Carol led us in singing “You Are My Song.”

We said our TOPS & KOPS pledges

Warren led us in roll call, 15 members weighed in today, we had a gain of 6.0 pounds and a loss of 5 pounds, giving us a net loss of 1 pound. Pat was the week’s best loser with a loss of 5 pounds. Congratulations Pat.

Juanita and Steve had the program today. They talked about the change of seasons and Spring has come, it is April, time for new beginnings and planting a garden. How can gardens relate to weight loss? To get a healthy garden you plan a fresh start, you need healthy soil, good seeds, fertilizer and water. For a healthy body you need good fresh healthy food and water. It is a new season for your garden. It is also a new season at TOPS. What gets in the way? No time, too hard, Fresh Vegetables are too expensive, Family members sabotage, I am in a wheelchair I can’t exercise, Weather is too hot, weather is too cold, it’s raining outside.

We need a variety of seeds to grow a beautiful garden as well as a beautiful TOPS Chapter. Some seeds to grow a beautiful TOPS garden is; Low membership fees, attending meetings, contacting members, a free by-monthly magazine, awards, fellowship, good programs. Water the garden with advice from chapter members, KOPS are our master gardeners. Remember each member is necessary. Try something new and watch your garden thrive. Thank you Steve and Juanita, this was very appropriate as we have several gardeners in our chapter.

Marilyn has the program next week.

Contest: Pat is working on a new contest

Marble game: There is $41 in the pot, Jean won the right to draw but did not get the winning one.

With no other business we closed with our motto “IF IT IS TO BE IT IS UP TO ME”

TOPS #MO 9319 meets each Thursday morning in the Firefly Services building” at 700 E. Hospital Rd, El Dorado Springs. Weigh-in starts at 7:45 a.m. the meeting begins at 8:45 a.m. and is over by 10 a.m. For more information call Linda at 417-876-7404. Come and join us.

TOPS toll-free number 1 800-932-8677 or you can find us on the web at www.tops.org.