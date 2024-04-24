by Clayton Hathaway, 9

On April 12 & 13, the El Dorado Springs High School Show Choir went to Jenks, Oklahoma and won first place!! Additionally, the best soloist award went to Corban Collins (12).

This last competition of the season is known as the “overnight competition” because they all stay in a hotel in Jenks for this two day competition.

I asked what was going through their mind when they won first place. Addyson Bowen (9) said, “I was thinking we got last place, but was shocked, then happy for the seniors for winning first at their last competition.”

Allison Carpenter (12) said, “I was also thinking we got last, but was happy and shocked.”

Lizzy Esser’s (9) reaction was surprise. “I was happy for winning first at our last competition.”

Then I asked, what was the most challenging part of this competition.

Thomas Davenport’s (9) most challenging part of this competition for him was keeping a perfect smile.

Serenity Corona’s (9) most challenging part of the competition for her was not falling off the stage.

We are so excited for the choir and their hard work.