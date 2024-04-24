Join Missouri State Parks, Edward Jones and Westminster College Saturday, April 27, to celebrate the Katy Trail’s “Founder’s Day.” The event will commemorate the anniversary of the trail’s opening in 1990 and spotlight the enduring partnership between the trail and financial-services firm Edward Jones.

Completion of the 240-mile rail trail was funded largely by a donation from Edward D. “Ted” Jones and his wife, Pat. The Katy Trail’s partnership with Edward Jones has outlived Ted and Pat, but their legacy continues as Missouri State Parks honors the Joneses and this partnership with a series of events April 27.

In honor of Founder’s Day, multiple events will be hosted across the Katy Trail. Volunteers are welcome and encouraged to join the Missouri State Parks team, Edward Jones associates and Westminster College staff and students for tree plantings, trail cleanups and invasive-species removal at each event.

If you are interested in volunteering, please RSVP with Missouri State Parks through this link.

Pleasant Hill

Edward Jones associates, Missouri State Parks teams and volunteers will tackle the removal of invasive honeysuckle, helping to restore native habitats along the trail.

9 a.m. – Check in at the Pleasant Hill Trailhead.

9:30 a.m. – Remarks.

10 a.m. – noon – Honeysuckle hack and invasive plant removal.

Boonville

Edward Jones associates, Missouri State Parks teams and volunteers will clean up and maintain the trail through Boonville.

9 a.m. – Check in at the Boonville Visitors Center/Rivers, Rails & Trails Museum.

9:30 a.m. – Remarks.

10 a.m. – noon – Trail cleanup.

Tebbetts

In coordination with Westminster College.

9 a.m. – Check in at the Tebbetts Trailhead.

9:30 a.m. – Remarks.

10 a.m. – noon – Tree planting.

Augusta

Edward Jones associates, Missouri State Parks teams and volunteers will tackle the removal of invasive honeysuckle, helping to restore native habitats along the trail.

9 a.m. – Check in at the Augusta Trailhead.

9:30 am – Remarks.

10 a.m. – noon – Honeysuckle hack and invasive plant removal.

In addition to these events, Edward Jones, in coordination with the Arbor Day Foundation, will be hosting a tree planting at St. Charles Parks and Recreation’s DuSable Park.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.