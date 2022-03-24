Missouri State University awarded 1,509 degrees to students in fall 2021. The commencement ceremonies took place Dec. 17, 2021, at JQH Arena in Springfield.

The following local students earned degrees:

Madison Whitaker of El Dorado Springs graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education, Agriculture Education.

Adrianna Cartwright of El Dorado Springs graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education.

Jenna Fritts of El Dorado Springs graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise and Movement Science.

Students who graduated with honors completed at least 30 credit hours with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5.

Missouri State University is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs. Our purpose is to develop fully educated persons with a focus on ethical leadership, cultural competence and community engagement.

For more information about MSU, visit www.missouristate.edu. You can also find us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and see what’s happening on YouTube. Receive notification of Missouri State news releases as soon as they are posted by subscribing to our RSS feed.