NEVC’s Superintendent

Parents, Guardians, and Community Members,

I hope this letter finds you enjoying the summer and all it has to offer! Summer always seems to go by way too fast. August is here, which means it is time to start thinking about the new school year. As we prepare to embark on the 2025-2026 school year, I want to extend my warmest welcome to each of you!

The Northeast Vernon County R-1 educational team has been working tirelessly to ensure your child’s successful start to the school year. Over the summer, they have participated in professional development and specialized training, equipping themselves with the necessary skills to support academic success.

Additionally, our behind-the-scenes teams, including our custodial, office, admin, and counseling teams, have been working diligently to ensure a smooth start to the school year.

I also want to acknowledge the dedicated parents and guardians whose unwavering support forms the cornerstone of our educational endeavor. Your commitment to partnering with us to nurture the minds and hearts of our students is truly commendable, and we value your trust.

This year, we are unwavering in our commitment to ensuring every student attends school regularly. We understand that chronic absenteeism can hinder a student’s learning. We are dedicated to working with parents and families to promote regular school attendance, making it a community priority.

I am excited about the exceptional school year ahead, which will be filled with growth, learning, and wonderful memories for all of us. I hope everyone has an enjoyable, safe, and fun rest of your summer! We look forward to seeing all of our NEVC Knights on August 21 for the first day of school.

I am honored to have the opportunity to serve the students, parents, and Walker and Schell City communities. I appreciate your support and encourage you to contact our administrative team with any questions or concerns. Your feedback is invaluable to us.

Sincerely,

Ms. Christy Jones

Superintendent