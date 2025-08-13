El Dorado Christian welcome back

Dear El Dorado Christian School Families and Community,

I hope you all have had an amazing summer! The school year is about to begin and we couldn’t be more excited! As principal this year, I look forward to welcoming all the students and families back for an excellent school year! Our teachers and staff are working hard to provide all of our students with fun and engaging learning experiences for the upcoming year.

It is our mission to train our students in the knowledge of God and to give our students an excellent academic education. It is our purpose that each student will master the academic material appropriate to his/her grade level, will be an exceptional reader, and will develop self-confidence, self-esteem, and study habits that will serve as a foundation for further academic and life achievements. Our staff is dedicated to educating and mentoring our students spiritually and academically to the best of our abilities.

We want to welcome our ECS families to Open House on August 18, 2025 from 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. There will be a brief parent meeting in the gymnasium at 6:00 p.m. to give parents important information for the upcoming school year. Students and families will then have a chance to see their classrooms, meet their teachers and classmates, and drop off their school supplies. The first day of school will be August 19, 2025.

Welcome back to another fantastic school year! We can’t wait to see you there!

Chelsey Nissley, Principal