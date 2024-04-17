by Johannes Brann

As regular as springtime flowers comes the swearing-in of school board members following the April Municipal Election. For the Northeast Vernon County (NEVC) R-1 School Board, this meeting took place Monday afternoon, April 8. On hand were board members David Bruce, Heather Brown, Connie Gerster, Heath Brown as well as re-elected board member Scott Pritchett, newly elected board member Tisha Bailey and retiring board member Mike Newman. Also on-hand were Elementary Principal Eric Rhodes, High School Principal Dr. John Lawrence, Superintendent Chris Holcomb and incoming superintendent, Christy Jones.

After certification of the April 2 election results, Bailey and Pritchett took their oath of office. The board then elected as its officers, David Bruce, board president; Connie Gerster as vice-president; Heather Brown, board secretary and Scott Pritchett, Treasurer.

Holcomb presented a plaque to Mike Newman who, with the exception of but a few years, has served for nearly all the years the NEVC R-1 District has existed. Indeed, he was President of the Board of Education with the former Walker R-IV School District (the Pirates) when it was annexed by the Schell City R-I School District (the Bears) to create the current Northeast Vernon County R-1 School District (the knights) which began serving students in the fall of 1996.

Board Secretary, Heather Brown, had just sworn in re-elected NEVC school board member Scott Pritchett (left) and newly elected board member, Tisha Bailey at the board reorganization meeting on April 8.