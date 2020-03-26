SCHOLAR BOWL NEWS – The Bulldog Scholar Bowl team was in action on March 12 at the Freshman-Sophomore Tournament in Branson. The team consisting of James King, Cody Lean, Noah Marsh and Ryan Griffin finished in 3rd Place out of 14 teams. They were edged out by Springfield Kickapoo and Willard. Their one loss of the night came in overtime as they finished the game tied. James King was also named to the All-Tournament team finishing as the 6th-highest scorer out of 57 players. He ended the night with 170 points. The team will receivE a plaque and James will receive a medal for their strong finishes. Our 7-month season will finally wind down next month as we compete at the Conference Championship on April 2 at the District Championship on April 18. Pictured from left are Noah Marsh, Ryan Griffin, Cody LeAn and James King.