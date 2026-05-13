Students in grades 3rd through 8th at El Dorado Christian School recently delighted audiences with their performance of Seussical the Musical KIDS on May 5th. Family, friends, and community members gathered for an evening of food, fellowship, and entertainment as students brought the beloved Dr. Seuss-inspired production to life.

The evening began with a dinner prepared by Mrs. Geigley with the help of the Home Economics class. Many of the school’s 8th grade students also played an important role behind the scenes by helping serve the meal, operate sound equipment, assist with make-up, and create stage decorations and props. Special props used throughout the performance were built by Mr. Nissley’s shop class.

Under the direction of Mrs. Hadley and music teacher Mrs. Watson, students spent weeks preparing songs, lines, choreography, and costumes for the production. Their hard work was evident as the colorful cast entertained the crowd with energetic musical numbers, humor, and the meaningful message that “A person’s a person, no matter how small.”

The production showcased not only the talents of the students on stage, but also the teamwork and cooperation of many students and staff members working together behind the scenes to make the evening a success. The performance was met with enthusiastic applause and served as a memorable night for both participants and attendees.

THING 1 & 2 – Students from El Dorado Christian School pose following their performance of Seussical the Musical KIDS. Pictured are Kymber Asmus as Thing 2, Jack Purtle as the Cat in the Hat, Laura Purtle as JoJo, and Evelyn Hubbard as Thing 1.

EGG-CITING – The Jungle Citizens gather around as Horton the Elephant, played by Reese Hadley, watches the egg hatch during Seussical the Musical KIDS at El Dorado Christian School.