The 87th Annual Sophomore Pilgrimage was held on April 12, at the State Capitol. The event is sponsored by the GFWC Clubs of Missouri. Outstanding sophomores from high Schall over the State of Missouri are chosen to observe the inner workings of state government, to tour government buildings and to listen to top state officials. This year the El Dorado Springs GFWC Generation III club sponsored Jude Wyant the recipient from the El Dorado Springs Christian School and Macy Stauffer the recipient from the El Dorado Springs R-II High School. They were joined by Darrin Griffin, the El Dorado Springs RII High School History teacher. They expressed how much they appreciated the program and experience. Pictured are Macy and Jude in front of the Governors Mansion and the Capitol.