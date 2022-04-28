On Tuesday, April 19, in the p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a trash fire at Vernon and Lafayette Streets. One truck and six firefighters responded.

As the above call ended, the department was dispatched on a mutual aid call for the Roscoe Fire Department in St. Clair County. Turned out to be a controlled burn at Hwys. 82 and K. Three trucks and six firefighters responded.

On Thursday, April 21, at 2:52 p.m. the department sent out weather spotters. Eight firefighters and two trucks responded.

On Friday, April 22, at 9:57 a.m. the department was called upon to provide traffic control at a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Hwys. 54 and 32. One truck and six firefighters responded.