Heartland Christian School Mustangs vs ECHS Buffalos

’23-’24 Courtwarming royalty

Royalty From left: Juniors – Sophia Bryson and Jason Conduff; Sophomores – Maddie Shipp anf Camren Reasoner; Kindergartner – Prince Carter Watkins; Seniors – Queen Breann Reasoner and King Cannon Ash; Kindergartner – Esther Dodson; Retiring Queen and King (also Seniors) Jodie Yates (standing in for 2023 Queen Sydney Williams) and Joey Dodson; Junior – Nellie Dresch; Sophomore – Jake Johnson.

ECS Jr. High BUFFALOS

2023-24 ECS Jr High Buffalo Basketball Team – Front row from left: Jon Cole, Naz Pietersen, Jack Bland, Judd Lawson, Benley Bowen. Back row from left: Caleb Pyle, Phoenix Jonker, Kane Caldwell, Jase Tyler, Gavin Watkins.

2023-24 Jr High Girls Basketball Team – Front row from left: Johnna Gingerich, Grace Hubbard, Kate Hubbard, Sadie Watkins. Back row from left: Arayah Copes, Siena Hammonds, Ashlyn Judd, Megan Johnson, Kaidyn Asmus.

ECS LADY BUFFALOS

ECSchool 2023-24 Lady Buffalo Varsity Team – Front row from left: Siena Hammond, Kaidyn Asmus, Sophia Bryson, Megan Johnson, Grace Hubbard. Back row from left: McKenzie Cole, Cassie Johnson. Breann Reasoner, Maddie Shipp, Nellie Dresch, Brooklyn Williams.

ECS BUFFALOS

2023-24 ECS Varsity High School Buffalo Basketball Team – Front row from left: Phoenix Jonker, John Pietersen, Isaac Hubbard, Cherokee Fogle, Kane Caldwell, Ethan Dodson. Back row from left: Jason Conduff, Nate Pyle, Jake Johnson, Isaiah Rhodes, Jude Wyant, Joseph Dodson, Camren Reasoner.

ECS Coaches

ECS Buffalo Basketball Coaches 23-24 Season – Front row from left: Joshua Pyle, Junior High Boys Coach; Montie Rhodes, Justin Fogle, Brian Johnson, Varsity Men Coach. Back row from left: Steve Altheide – Athletic Director; Travis Cole – Jr Hight and Varsity Lady Buffalo Coach.