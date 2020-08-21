A report on a Springfield television station last week said that the school buses at Northeast Vernon County had all failed to pass inspection. The Sun contacted NEVC superintendent Charles Naas.

He replied, “The report is mostly true.”

“Every bus had at least one defect which didn’t allow for an initial pass. All but two were corrected on the spot. The other two required a re-inspection later in the summer after the inspection crew was released for road duty again. Then the other two passed. (buses, not inspectors).”

El Dorado Springs Superintendent Heath Oates said that Apple Bus runs their fleet, does a fantastic job and that all buses passed inspection.