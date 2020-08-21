The City of Walker will hold a Public Hearing at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at the Walker Community Building. The hearing is an opportunity for citizens to be heard on the property tax rate proposed to be set by the City of Walker.

The Walker City Council will also meet for their regular monthly meeting following the Public Hearing. The Council meeting is scheduled to get underway at 7 p.m. in the Walker Community Building.

Both events are open to the public.