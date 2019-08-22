GRAND OLD FLAGS – State Representative Warren Love took time out from haying to present a state proclamation to Ken and Sue Molzahn and the 143 “American” flags that adorn their drive way off of Hwy. 54 near Collins. The project began in the spring of 2018 and when completely finished, will probably display 200 flags. Each of the flags was researched as to the time it was flown and under what circumstances. Some are regiment flags from various wars and some are flags flown by foreign countries when they fought on American soil.

Ken and Sue also received a certificate from the Sons of the American Revolution.

This was a labor of love for the Molzahns with each flag recognized as representing the soldiers that fought under it, also the soldiers that gave all.

The flags are visible from the highway.