Jewell Ellerman celebrated her 100th birthday at the VFW Hall in El Dorado Springs. Her birthday was on Friday, Oct. 2, with family and friends. Helen Ellerman, her daughter, hosted the party for her. Several friends helped in decorating, cake, balloons, etc. Arletta Wilson had the invitations made; with decorating the tables; Jerry Bobbett furnished the homemade mints and balloons; Peggy Taylor furnished the napkins, plates, tablecloths to go with the napkins and plates, etc. Peggy and Dana Taylor’s daughter, Allison Leonard, made the cake. Others helping were Jodi Cauthon and Mitchell Osborn Smith, along with several others.

Those attending were: Kathy Osborn of Rocks, KS; Eric, Boe and Finn, Ethan, ZZ and Elis Aoc of Kansas City, KS; Leon and Kathy Smith, Martha Waltrip, Stacy Bond, Karen Gordon and Teri Sibley, all of Nevada; Mike Hallford of Rockville; Anna Hopkins, Leonard Hopkins and Sunny Ross of Stockton; Arletta Wilson of Rich Hill; Joey Byram and Linda Byram of Walker; Dana and Peggy Taylor, Jodi Cauthon, Debbie Bensing, Dorothy Bosch, Paulette Fishburn, Cassandra and Lyla Ackerman, Rose Taylor, Janice Floyd, Tracy Stevens, Suzetta Berning, Maily Dresira, Jeanne Bishop, Dorothy Kramer, Brenda Lovewell, Donna Chism, Joy Del Vella, Alvin, Kaitian, Ollies and Marie Reasoner, Peggy Carter, Sherry Hails, Jo Ann Collins, Kristin Knoll and daughter, Jim Spencer, Melva Pellgni, Helen Ellerman and jewell Elerman, the birthday girl, all of El Dorado Springs. I hope I did not leave anybody out…Mark Marow.

I would like to thank everybody for my mother, Jewell Ellerman, who had a small surgery in Kansas City, for Peggy Taylor for taking me to be with mom and then she brought us home and for the Assembly of God Church where we go. For everybody that helped me with mom’s 100th birthday party. Nobody knows how good friends can be until they really help you. Thank you for everything and also to the senior center for helping to see that mom had what she needs to eat on her diet.

Thanks again,

Helen Ellerman