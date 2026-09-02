On Sunday, Aug. 23, at 6:04 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to a small fire in an apartment on S. Park. The fire self-extinguished before the trucks arrived. Two trucks and 12 firefighters responded.

On Monday, Aug. 24, at 1:38 p.m. the department was dispatched to grass fire that threatened and damaged a trailer house on E. Fields. Two trucks and 12 firefighters responded.

On Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 11:26 p.m. the fire chief was dispatched to a natural gas leak at a restaurant on S. Main St. Incident was taken over by a gas company technician.

On Thursday, Aug. 27, at 11:28 a.m. the department was dispatched to a reported large grass fire in the Caplinger Mills fire district. Four trucks and 13 firefighters responded. Later that evening at 5:55 p.m. the police department requested a need of one firefighter to open a door on a structure on W. Pine St. for an accidental lock out.

On Friday, Aug. 28, at 4:37 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a grass fire on Cedar County 02 Rd. Four trucks and 13 firefighters responded.

On Saturday, Aug. 29, at 12:35 p.m. the department was dispatched on a mutual call for Olympia Fire Department for patient extrication on 1600 Rd. at Jericho Springs. Three trucks and 12 firefighters responded. At 1:35 p.m. one truck and three firefighters responded to an apartment on S. Park responded to a reported smell of natural gas. No gas was detected.