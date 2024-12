Christmas Parade coming!

There are a lot of activities this weekend, but save time for the annual Christmas Parade which begins at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec 14, which by-the-way is Kenny’s birthday. The weather folk say it should be about 50 degrees.

But be prepared for anything.

Our end of Main street usually gets the last of the candy and sometimes it is too much to pick up. But we try.

Hope to see you on Main on Saturday. It is almost like the Picnic.