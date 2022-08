The family of Gene and Roberta (Knight) Mark invite you to join in a card shower in honor of the couple’s 70th wedding anniversary on Aug. 10. They were married at Montevallo Baptist Church in 1952. Their family includes sons, Mike, and wife, Pam, of Sheldon, and Tim, and wife, Jeanne, of Sheldon; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Cards of congratulations can reach them at 27251 E. Waldo Rd. Sheldon, MO 64784.