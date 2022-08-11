Northeast Vernon County joined more than 7,000 Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) student members, advisers, and guests at the San Diego Convention Center, June 29-July 3 to participate in the annual National Leadership Conference (NLC).

The conference provided Northeast Vernon County members opportunities for listening to inspiring speakers, attending youth workshops, competing on the national level, and networking with other youth leaders. The theme of this year’s conference was “Make It Count,” which inspired attendees to share how they make it count while exploring career opportunities, developing leadership skills, and growing personally while making a difference in their families and communities.

The relationships and skills developed during this conference have inspired students to make a difference in their own communities and to make every moment count.

The team of Charity Middleton and Avery Minor completed in Event Management Level 3 and earned a Silver Medal. Crae Hutchison competed in Nutrition and Wellness Level 3 and earned a Silver Medal.

Northeast Vernon County was also recognized and awarded a check for $3,500 for a Public Service Announcement contest they entered called Safe Rides Saves Lives.

Next year FCCLA will host its National Leadership Conference in Denver, CO, July 2-6, 2023. To learn more about how you can get involved as a student, sponsor or supporter, contact Laurie Bybee at Northeast Vernon County School in Walker.