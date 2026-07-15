Band Preparing for Picnic!

It is hard to believe the month of July is flying by in such a hurry. Before we blink, it will be over and we will be losing Band members to their many different scholarly endeavors. We are preparing songs for the Picnic, trying to concentrate through the heat and mosquitoes! Sometimes that can be quite a challenge!

We have enjoyed the crowds that have been coming to watch and listen to us play. It is so much more fun to play for folks that come out to be there for us. We love it!

Remember that on July 23, 24, and 25, during the Picnic,the Band plays at 6:00 in the evening. Then on Sunday, July 26 we’ll play at our regular time of 2:00 in the afternoon. We hope you will come out to listen to us as you visit with your friends! Stay cool and stay safe!

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, July 17

1 Battle Cry of Freedom

2 Father of Victory

3 Pasadena Day

4 Black Jack

5 Silver Jubilee

6 I Left Heart San Francisco

7 Back in the Saddle Again

8 Klaxon

9 Manhattan Beach

10 Invercargill

11 On Wisconsin

12 Beer Barrel Polka

13 God Bless America

Saturday, July 18

*Movie Night

1 Oklahoma

2 Frozen

3 Pie In the Face Polka

4 Beauty and the Beast

5 Spoonful of Sugar

6 76 Trombones

7 Mission Impossible

8 It’s a Small World

9 Lion King

10 My Heart Will Go On

11 Hello Dolly

12 Yellow Rose of Texas

13 God Bless America

Sunday, July 22

1 Christ the Lord is Risen Today

2 Indiana State Band

3 Zacatecas

4 High School Cadets

5 Second Connecticut

6 El Capitan

7 King Cotton

8 Holzauction

9 Swing Low Sweet Chariot

10 Kansas City

11 In My Merry Oldsmobile

12 God Bless America